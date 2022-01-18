- The largest colony, in Punta Tombo, Argentina, has gone from 400,000 breeding pairs to 170,000 since a scientist started studying them in 1983.
- The biggest issues: Food scarcity tied to climate change — which affects how late chicks are born and how likely they are to die at sea — along with more rainfall and extreme heat.
- Why this matters: Penguins are a “canary in the coal mine” for changes in marine ecosystems.
People celebrated Betty White’s birthday by helping animal shelters.
- The actress, who died Dec. 31 but would have turned 100 yesterday, was a huge animal lover and advocate.
- “The Betty White Challenge” encourages people to donate at least $5 to a local shelter or rescue (many of which have animals named in her honor).
And now ... coming to a screen near you: This year’s first great TV show, which premiered on HBO this weekend; and a “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff (streaming tonight on Hulu) that does not look promising.
