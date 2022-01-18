1

New rapid coronavirus tests will be better at detecting omicron.

  • Two different at-home options will be available in the next few weeks and are more reliable at catching the new variant.
  • Why that’s good news: Some tests used now miss infections, which means people can unintentionally expose others.
  • In other news: Officials said omicron’s national peak could be weeks away. And Americans can start ordering free rapid tests from the government tomorrow.

2

Florida’s governor wants a special police agency to monitor elections.

  • The force could investigate and arrest anyone suspected of violating election laws, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week.
  • Why it matters: The agency would be the first of its kind, if Florida lawmakers pass the plan, and experts and activists fear it could be used to intimidate voters.
  • In other election news: The U.S. Senate will consider a voting rights bill today, but Republicans should be able to block it.

3

The synagogue hostages escaped by throwing a chair at their captor.

  • Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker decided to take action hours into the attack, fearing the situation was deteriorating, he said yesterday.
  • The Texas congregation had received active-shooter training, which the hostages said helped them make it out alive.
  • What happened? An armed British man walked into a Saturday service at the synagogue near Fort Worth and took the rabbi and three others hostage, officials say.

4

Texas abortion providers had another setback in court.

  • They wanted their lawsuit against the nation’s most restrictive abortion law to be sent to a judge who had blocked it before — but a federal appeals court denied the request yesterday.
  • What that means: The ban on most abortions after six weeks remains in effect, and the lawsuit against it could be in limbo for months.

5

U.S. disaster survivors will have new housing options.

  • What happens now: Many families are moved into government-run trailer parks, which are expensive and sometimes dangerous.
  • The new program, which is set to start in March, would provide subsidized apartments and give survivors help finding a permanent place to live.

6

Climate change is putting Patagonian penguins at risk.

  • The largest colony, in Punta Tombo, Argentina, has gone from 400,000 breeding pairs to 170,000 since a scientist started studying them in 1983.
  • The biggest issues: Food scarcity tied to climate change — which affects how late chicks are born and how likely they are to die at sea — along with more rainfall and extreme heat.
  • Why this matters: Penguins are a “canary in the coal mine” for changes in marine ecosystems.

7

People celebrated Betty White’s birthday by helping animal shelters.

  • The actress, who died Dec. 31 but would have turned 100 yesterday, was a huge animal lover and advocate.
  • “The Betty White Challenge” encourages people to donate at least $5 to a local shelter or rescue (many of which have animals named in her honor).

