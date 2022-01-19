1

The U.S. is sending out free N95 masks and coronavirus tests.

  • The USPS website to order rapid tests launched yesterday, a day earlier than expected. (Order yours here.)
  • Two problems: A household can get four free tests, but some families and groups are larger than that. And some apartment addresses wouldn’t work.
  • Up next: The White House will send 400 million high-quality masks to drugstores and health centers next week. People can get up to three each.

2

Tonga remains cut off from the world days after a volcanic eruption.

  • What happened: A volcano exploded with the force of 500 Hiroshima bombs this weekend, covering the Pacific island nation with ash and creating 50-foot waves.
  • Why communication is down: An underwater fiber-optic cable was damaged. It could take a month to fix.
  • Another threat: Officials fear a coronavirus wave could hit Tonga as aid groups bring food, water and supplies.

3

A Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, officials warned.

  • What happened: International talks last week didn’t end well, and Russia has continued moving troops near the Ukraine border.
  • What the U.S. is doing: Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukraine’s president this morning. On Friday, Blinken will meet with Russia’s foreign minister in Geneva.

4

The Jan. 6 committee called on four more Trump allies.

  • Who was subpoenaed: Rudy Giuliani, who was President Donald Trump’s personal attorney; lawyers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell; and former White House aide Boris Epshteyn. All four pushed unfounded claims of mass fraud after the 2020 election.
  • In other news: New York’s attorney general, who wants Trump and his children to testify, accused them of inflating property values and his personal worth.

5

High-speed 5G networks roll out today, but not near U.S. airports.

  • The lingering concern: That the new wireless systems used by AT&T and Verizon will interfere with aviation equipment that measures how high planes are flying. The expansion has been delayed twice.
  • What is 5G? It has been hyped as the next evolution for wireless Internet and should bring faster service to more of the country.

6

Microsoft announced one of the biggest tech acquisitions in history.

  • The deal: $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard, the video game maker of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.
  • What it means: Microsoft’s gaming business, led by Xbox and Minecraft, would get a boost and be closer to competing in the metaverse — the emerging virtual reality world.
  • The catch: U.S. government officials could say the deal makes Microsoft too big and powerful in the industry.

7

The Girl Scouts added a new cookie to this year’s lineup.

  • What is it? Adventurefuls, a brownielike treat, finished with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt. It’s worth trying, according to a Post taster.
  • How to get one: You can order through DoorDash this year in many places, in addition to your neighborhood troop. (But in the Washingon, D.C., area, Adventurefuls may be harder to find).

And now … if you’re frustrated with your phone’s auto-correct, here’s what you can do to try to fix it.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.