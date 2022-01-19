- The lingering concern: That the new wireless systems used by AT&T and Verizon will interfere with aviation equipment that measures how high planes are flying. The expansion has been delayed twice.
- What is 5G? It has been hyped as the next evolution for wireless Internet and should bring faster service to more of the country.
Microsoft announced one of the biggest tech acquisitions in history.
- The deal: $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard, the video game maker of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.
- What it means: Microsoft’s gaming business, led by Xbox and Minecraft, would get a boost and be closer to competing in the metaverse — the emerging virtual reality world.
- The catch: U.S. government officials could say the deal makes Microsoft too big and powerful in the industry.
The Girl Scouts added a new cookie to this year’s lineup.
- What is it? Adventurefuls, a brownielike treat, finished with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt. It’s worth trying, according to a Post taster.
- How to get one: You can order through DoorDash this year in many places, in addition to your neighborhood troop. (But in the Washingon, D.C., area, Adventurefuls may be harder to find).
And now … if you’re frustrated with your phone’s auto-correct, here’s what you can do to try to fix it.
