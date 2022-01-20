1

President Biden is marking one year in office today.

  • What he promised: To tackle the pandemic, climate change, racial justice and the economy.
  • Where things stand: He’s facing the largest coronavirus surge yet, inflation, a Congress that has blocked his agenda — and his popularity has dropped.
  • Biden’s response: He blamed Republicans yesterday for his lack of momentum and defended what he’s done so far.

2

The Supreme Court will let Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 records be released.

  • This is a major ruling: The House committee investigating the Capitol attack has been trying to get these documents for months.
  • The holdup: The former president claimed hundreds of pages of records were protected under executive privilege and is still fighting in court to keep them secret.

3

Democrats tried and failed to pass a voting rights bill.

  • What happened: As expected, Republicans blocked the legislation for a fifth time in six months last night, and Democrats weren’t able to change Senate rules to get around them.
  • What this means: Democrats, for now, have no path forward on the issue.

4

Another trial begins today in George Floyd’s killing.

  • The defendants: The three other Minneapolis officers who were there during the fatal arrest in 2020. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, was convicted of murder.
  • The charges: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao are accused of violating Floyd’s civil rights. All have pleaded not guilty.
  • What to expect: The judge hopes to select a jury by tomorrow and start opening statements Monday.

5

A record number of workers called out sick because of omicron.

  • 8.8 million people were forced to stay home between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10, the highest since the Census Bureau started counting in April 2020.
  • What this means: The latest surge of coronavirus cases has made the country’s labor shortages even worse.

6

A winter storm is heading for Texas.

  • The forecast: An Arctic blast is expected to make temperatures drop today and bring potentially dangerous, icy conditions.
  • Why this matters: It will be one of the first tests of Texas’s updated power grid since last February, when widespread outages led to hundreds of deaths.
  • In other news: There’s a storm hitting the East Coast with more snow this morning, too.

7

New home tech could keep plastic out of landfills.

  • How it works: One start-up’s appliance automatically sorts and breaks down recyclables you toss in it; another deals with those plastic bags we all have in our homes.
  • Why this matters: The U.S. recycling system is flawed — and there’s only so much individual people can do — but these products may be one way to help.

And now … the fashion world is mourning the loss of André Leon Talley: Here’s why he was an icon, according to our critic.

