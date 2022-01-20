- The forecast: An Arctic blast is expected to make temperatures drop today and bring potentially dangerous, icy conditions.
- Why this matters: It will be one of the first tests of Texas’s updated power grid since last February, when widespread outages led to hundreds of deaths.
- In other news: There’s a storm hitting the East Coast with more snow this morning, too.
7
New home tech could keep plastic out of landfills.
- How it works: One start-up’s appliance automatically sorts and breaks down recyclables you toss in it; another deals with those plastic bags we all have in our homes.
- Why this matters: The U.S. recycling system is flawed — and there’s only so much individual people can do — but these products may be one way to help.
And now … the fashion world is mourning the loss of André Leon Talley: Here’s why he was an icon, according to our critic.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.