The 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade is tomorrow.

  • The landmark ruling that made access to abortion a legal right in 1973 is being challenged again in the Supreme Court and could be overturned by this summer.
  • Thousands of antiabortion activists will gather to protest Roe today in Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life.
  • In related news: Justices handed another setback yesterday to abortion clinics fighting Texas’s strict new law.

2

The U.S. and Russia met again today over the Ukraine crisis.

  • The Biden administration warned this week that an invasion could come “at any time” after talks last week ended poorly.
  • The latest: Moscow is moving troops for “training exercises” near Ukraine’s northern border, as well as its eastern one.
  • What does Russia want? To keep Ukraine out of NATO, the military alliance between the U.S. and other Western countries, among other demands.

3

Some Trump allies refused to go along with a plan to declare him the winner.

  • What happened: Attorney Rudy Giuliani tried to convince electors to back Donald Trump in several states Joe Biden won in 2020, such as Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.
  • The electors who refused to cooperate noted the Trump team’s failures in court to overturn results or provide evidence of fraud, according to new Post reporting.

4

The 5G rollout has caused some flight complications.

  • What happened? San Francisco-bound planes were diverted (and others were forced to circle) yesterday.
  • Why? Concerns that the high-speed networks could have posed a danger in bad weather by interfering with equipment that tells planes how high they’re flying.
  • Most U.S. planes can safely carry on as usual, according to the FAA, but disruptions may continue for smaller, regional aircraft.

5

Meat Loaf, an unexpected pop star of the ’70s and ’80s, has died.

  • The 74-year-old singer and actor was a “rare and wonderful” showman whose career spanned six decades. We don’t know the cause of death.
  • What he’s known for: Hits like “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which won a Grammy, and his “Bat Out of Hell” album, which is one of the best-selling of all time.

6

Superstores like Walmart have huge solar power potential.

  • Why? Big-box stores have 7.2 billion square feet of large, flat roof space across the U.S., according to a new report.
  • That could produce enough energy to meet half their electricity needs, if covered by solar panels.
  • What stores are doing now: Ikea has solar on 90% of its buildings; Target is up to about 25%. Walmart has the most roof space, but we don’t know its solar figures.

7

Explorers discovered a stunning coral reef near Tahiti.

French researchers said they discovered one of the world’s largest healthy coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti in December. (Alexis Rosenfeld/UNESCO)
  • What makes it special: It’s one of the world’s largest healthy reefs, undamaged by global warming — unlike so many others.
  • Why is it so healthy? The corals live in unusually deep water, which scientists think may have protected it.

And now … the M&M mascots just got a Gen-Z makeover: Which one are you? Plus, what to read this weekend: One of our critic’s desert island books. (Brace yourselves — there are 66 of them.)

