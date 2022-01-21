- The 74-year-old singer and actor was a “rare and wonderful” showman whose career spanned six decades. We don’t know the cause of death.
- What he’s known for: Hits like “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which won a Grammy, and his “Bat Out of Hell” album, which is one of the best-selling of all time.
6
Superstores like Walmart have huge solar power potential.
- Why? Big-box stores have 7.2 billion square feet of large, flat roof space across the U.S., according to a new report.
- That could produce enough energy to meet half their electricity needs, if covered by solar panels.
- What stores are doing now: Ikea has solar on 90% of its buildings; Target is up to about 25%. Walmart has the most roof space, but we don’t know its solar figures.
7
Explorers discovered a stunning coral reef near Tahiti.
- What makes it special: It’s one of the world’s largest healthy reefs, undamaged by global warming — unlike so many others.
- Why is it so healthy? The corals live in unusually deep water, which scientists think may have protected it.
And now … the M&M mascots just got a Gen-Z makeover: Which one are you? Plus, what to read this weekend: One of our critic’s desert island books. (Brace yourselves — there are 66 of them.)
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.