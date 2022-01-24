- Last night: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, last year’s Super Bowl champion, 30-27.
- Key moment: After a wild fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown in overtime, ending one of the best weekends in NFL history.
- What’s next: On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers face the Rams. The winners meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
NASA’s new space telescope will reach its final destination today.
- What is it? A $10 billion replacement for the Hubble that launched on Christmas. The James Webb Space Telescope is so sensitive it can study the oldest light of the universe.
- Where is it going? Nearly 1 million miles from Earth, where it will orbit the sun while staying in line with our planet using an area of space called a Lagrange point.
And now … need some lunch inspiration this workweek? Try these seven simple, satisfying recipes.
