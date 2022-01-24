1

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are “going in the right direction.”

  • Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said yesterday that “things are looking good,” though he’s still cautious.
  • Where things stand: Infections are down 14% in the past week, although they’re still rising in the South and West. Hospitalizations also have started to fall, though not by much.
  • New rule: Any international visitor entering the U.S. by land or sea needs to be vaccinated, the same policy that applies for air travel.

2

Tensions over Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate.

  • The U.S. is weighing whether to send more troops to Eastern Europe, and NATO plans to send more ships and fighter jets.
  • Both the U.S. and the U.K. are pulling some people out of their embassies in Ukraine.
  • How we got here: Russia is sending tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border and could be about to invade. Talks last week to resolve the crisis went nowhere.

3

Your pay raise probably isn’t keeping up with rising prices.

  • The numbers: Hourly wages rose 4.7% last year, but overall pay fell 2.4% for all workers, when adjusted for inflation.
  • What that means: Many people in the U.S. are still struggling to cover basic expenses, even though they made more money last year.

4

The Jan. 6 committee talked to Donald Trump’s former attorney general.

  • Who? William Barr had been the president’s ally, but stepped down in December 2020 after disputing Trump’s false claims of election fraud.
  • What this means: It’s more proof that several Trump officials are cooperating with, rather than fighting, the House panel investigating the attack on the Capitol.

5

You can start filing your taxes today.

  • What to expect: The IRS warned that there could be delays getting refunds or help. The deadline is April 18.
  • Some tips: File online if you can — it’s the fastest way to get a refund. And you shouldn’t wait to file your 2021 taxes, even if your 2020 return still hasn’t been processed.

6

The NFL playoffs are down to the final four teams.

  • Last night: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, last year’s Super Bowl champion, 30-27.
  • Key moment: After a wild fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown in overtime, ending one of the best weekends in NFL history.
  • What’s next: On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers face the Rams. The winners meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

7

NASA’s new space telescope will reach its final destination today.

  • What is it? A $10 billion replacement for the Hubble that launched on Christmas. The James Webb Space Telescope is so sensitive it can study the oldest light of the universe.
  • Where is it going? Nearly 1 million miles from Earth, where it will orbit the sun while staying in line with our planet using an area of space called a Lagrange point.

And now … need some lunch inspiration this workweek? Try these seven simple, satisfying recipes.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.