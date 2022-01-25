- Who’s eligible? David Ortiz, the former Red Sox slugger, is the most likely to get in. And it’s the last chance for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling.
- How it works: Hundreds of baseball writers vote each year. A candidate needs to get 75% of their support to be inducted.
- What about Bonds? Baseball’s all-time home run leader has been linked to steroids — and that has been enough for many voters to reject him in past years.
Amy Schneider won her 39th “Jeopardy!” game in a row last night.
- That’s the second-longest winning streak in show history, passing Matt Amodio’s 38 games last fall.
- What’s the all-time record? 74 games, held by Ken Jennings, who is serving as the show’s guest host.
And now … a story I hope will make you smile: An Irish couple found a message in a bottle from the U.S. — and tracked down the boy who sent it.
