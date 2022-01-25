1

Free N95 masks are now available at some U.S. pharmacies.

  • How it works: The government is distributing 400 million across the country, and adults will be able to get up to three each.
  • The rollout is still in progress: In the Midwest, grocery stores Meijer and Hy-Vee said their pharmacies are ready to hand them out. Other major chains, including Walgreens, will start later this week.
  • Why N95s? They’re the best at protecting against the coronavirus.

2

There’s a new version of the omicron variant.

  • What we know: It doesn’t appear to be more dangerous, but scientists have just begun to study it. Most of the cases are in Europe and Asia, but at least three have been detected in the U.S.
  • In vaccine news: A preliminary study showed that Pfizer’s booster gives protection for at least four months. And Pfizer has started testing an omicron-specific shot.

3

The U.S. put 8,500 troops on alert over the Ukraine crisis.

  • Russia announced the arrival of forces near the Eastern European country’s northern border today and is conducting new military drills.
  • What’s next: There will be another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine and European countries tomorrow to search for a diplomatic solution.
  • The underlying issue: Western influence in a region Russia considers its own, as explained by these helpful maps.

4

A Georgia prosecutor is ramping up an investigation of Donald Trump.

  • The latest: A judge approved District Attorney Fani Willis’s request for a special grand jury, scheduled to start May 2.
  • Why? She has been weighing whether the former president committed crimes by pressuring state officials to overturn election results. But she needs subpoenas to make people testify.

5

The SAT will go digital by 2024.

  • What else is changing: The exam will shrink from three hours to two, thanks to some computer programming, and calculators will be allowed for the entire math section.
  • Why is this happening? Many colleges have stopped requiring testing during the pandemic — and some say they won’t go back. This is a strategy to keep the SAT relevant.

6

Baseball will announce new Hall of Famers this afternoon.

  • Who’s eligible? David Ortiz, the former Red Sox slugger, is the most likely to get in. And it’s the last chance for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling.
  • How it works: Hundreds of baseball writers vote each year. A candidate needs to get 75% of their support to be inducted.
  • What about Bonds? Baseball’s all-time home run leader has been linked to steroids — and that has been enough for many voters to reject him in past years.

7

Amy Schneider won her 39th “Jeopardy!” game in a row last night.

  • That’s the second-longest winning streak in show history, passing Matt Amodio’s 38 games last fall.
  • What’s the all-time record? 74 games, held by Ken Jennings, who is serving as the show’s guest host.

