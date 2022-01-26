1

The U.S. and European allies are sending weapons to Ukraine.

  • If Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. warned that it could impose sanctions that target tech goods and President Vladimir Putin. Russia threatened to stop sending natural gas to Europe.
  • Ukraine’s president urged people there to stay calm and “protect your heart from panic.”
  • Up next: French, German, Russian and Ukrainian officials meet in Paris today.

2

Cryptocurrency has crashed around the world.

  • The numbers: $1.35 trillion of value has been wiped out since record highs in November, with the slide getting worse over the past week.
  • What that means: Some investors are looking for less-volatile bets. And the U.S. government is considering stricter rules and support for the industry.
  • What is cryptocurrency? A computer code generated by public software that allows people to store and send value — typically measured in dollars — online.

3

The Coast Guard is searching for 39 people off the Florida coast.

  • What happened: A boat reportedly capsized over the weekend in a suspected human-smuggling venture. It isn’t known where it overturned, but a witness said it came from the Bahamas.
  • What’s next: A rescue would be complicated by the lack of an immediate SOS call and the time passengers have been stuck at sea.

4

Reports of anti-Asian hate crimes spiked in San Francisco last year.

  • Sixty incidents were reported in 2021, compared with nine in 2020 and eight in 2019. Police said one man, arrested last year, is responsible for half of the 2021 incidents.
  • It’s part of a larger trend: Experts say the coronavirus pandemic fueled anti-Asian hate across the U.S. A survey last year showed 81% of Asian Americans saying violence against them increased.

5

The Post investigated how police officers are trained.

  • What we found: Speakers at training events demonized protesters, promoted violence as a primary part of policing and criticized the media.
  • How we know this: Our reporters interviewed 18 trainers and experts, attended one conference and watched sessions from another.
  • A key takeaway: Even as most Americans want police reform, there is little guidance or oversight on what officers are actually being taught.

6

Google is introducing a new way to track people on the Internet.

  • Chrome will assign users a set of advertising categories, such as travel or fitness, based on sites they visit. That would influence ads that they see.
  • Why the change? It’s part of Google’s plan to get rid of third-party cookies — the code from websites that follow you around the Web — by 2023.

7

Actor Peter Dinklage criticized Disney’s “Snow White” remake.

  • What happened: Dinklage, who is 4-foot-5, called the fairy tale a “backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave.”
  • Disney’s response: It’s “taking a different approach” with the characters, it said yesterday, to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes.” It also cast Rachel Zegler, a Latina, as Snow White.

And now ... it’s the middle of the week and we’re tired: Here are some expert tips on getting a better night’s sleep.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.