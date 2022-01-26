- Chrome will assign users a set of advertising categories, such as travel or fitness, based on sites they visit. That would influence ads that they see.
- Why the change? It’s part of Google’s plan to get rid of third-party cookies — the code from websites that follow you around the Web — by 2023.
7
Actor Peter Dinklage criticized Disney’s “Snow White” remake.
- What happened: Dinklage, who is 4-foot-5, called the fairy tale a “backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave.”
- Disney’s response: It’s “taking a different approach” with the characters, it said yesterday, to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes.” It also cast Rachel Zegler, a Latina, as Snow White.
And now ... it’s the middle of the week and we’re tired: Here are some expert tips on getting a better night’s sleep.
