- The Falcon 9 booster, which was left in space in 2015, will create a new crater on the far side of the moon when it crashes but shouldn’t cause significant damage.
- Why this matters: Space junk is a growing problem — NASA tracks about 20,000 pieces — and this could be the first case of one unintentionally hitting the moon.
Amy Schneider’s history-making “Jeopardy!” run ended after 40 games.
- She lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, last night, drawing a blank in Final Jeopardy. (The answer: “What is Bangladesh?”)
- The 42-year-old from California had the second-longest winning streak of all time and was the show’s most successful transgender contestant. She took home $1,382,800.
And now … what should you do when the markets are going wild? Our financial columnist Michelle Singletary has some tips.
