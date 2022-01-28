- Why? The IRS website has a new log-in system, run by a private contractor, that everyone must use starting this summer.
- How it works: ID.me needs a video of your face, plus a copy of your driver’s license or other ID. It compares the two to verify your identity. However, some people have reported glitches and long delays.
- What about privacy issues? This is one of the government’s biggest uses of facial recognition yet, and there is no law regulating how the data can be used or shared.
6
Sunday’s NFL games will decide who’s going to the Super Bowl.
- Who’s playing? The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Then, the L.A. Rams host the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs and Rams are the favorites.
- Then what? The winners meet in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — the Rams’ home field.
7
A highly anticipated docuseries on Janet Jackson premieres tonight.
- Why are people excited? The 55-year-old pop star, who is famously private, says she’s reclaiming and telling her story. She’s expected to talk about her brother Michael Jackson, as well as that infamous Super Bowl performance.
- How to watch: It airs in two pieces tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Lifetime and A&E.
And now … what to do this weekend: Plan a homemade pizza night with these easy, delicious ideas.
