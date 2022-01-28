1

The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in decades last year.

  • What that means: Recovery from the pandemic seems to be on track, according to numbers released yesterday, even though problems like soaring prices remain.
  • The key takeaway: Experts think those issues will fade by the second half of the year and won’t pull the country into another recession.

2

President Biden said he’ll make his Supreme Court nomination next month.

  • He promised to choose a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who made his retirement plans official yesterday.
  • The confirmation process could be as short as four weeks, though Republicans could slow things down.
  • The judges Biden could pick: Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51; Leondra Kruger, 45; and J. Michelle Childs, 55, are at the top of the list.

3

The vaccine mandate for health-care workers started going into effect.

  • Yesterday was the deadline in 25 states and Washington, D.C., to get a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
  • The mandate covers about 10 million people and allows religious and medical exemptions. It will be enforced for the next round of states on Feb. 14.
  • In other news: People have started getting their free rapid tests from the government. If you’re using one, here’s what to know.

4

The Coast Guard stopped searching for survivors near Florida.

  • What happened: A boat from the Bahamas carrying dozens of migrants capsized over the weekend. The search involved combing an area the size of Massachusetts.
  • One survivor and five bodies have been found, with 34 still missing. Officials said they doubt anyone else lived.

5

You’ll soon have to scan your face to access IRS accounts.

  • Why? The IRS website has a new log-in system, run by a private contractor, that everyone must use starting this summer.
  • How it works: ID.me needs a video of your face, plus a copy of your driver’s license or other ID. It compares the two to verify your identity. However, some people have reported glitches and long delays.
  • What about privacy issues? This is one of the government’s biggest uses of facial recognition yet, and there is no law regulating how the data can be used or shared.

6

Sunday’s NFL games will decide who’s going to the Super Bowl.

  • Who’s playing? The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Then, the L.A. Rams host the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs and Rams are the favorites.
  • Then what? The winners meet in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — the Rams’ home field.

7

A highly anticipated docuseries on Janet Jackson premieres tonight.

  • Why are people excited? The 55-year-old pop star, who is famously private, says she’s reclaiming and telling her story. She’s expected to talk about her brother Michael Jackson, as well as that infamous Super Bowl performance.
  • How to watch: It airs in two pieces tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Lifetime and A&E.

And now … what to do this weekend: Plan a homemade pizza night with these easy, delicious ideas.

