- Why? Musician Neil Young had the streaming service take down his music last week to protest creators (particularly podcaster Joe Rogan) who spread vaccine misinformation. Joni Mitchell and other artists joined him over the weekend.
- Spotify responded yesterday by publishing its content policy and announcing the new disclaimers, which Rogan praised.
6
Cheslie Kryst, who was Miss USA 2019, died yesterday.
- The 30-year-old lawyer and “Extra” correspondent apparently jumped from an apartment building in Manhattan, police said.
- Her victory in 2019 was a highlight in a historic year that saw Black women win all five major beauty pageants. Kryst wore natural curls under her crown, hoping to give other women confidence to do the same.
7
The Winter Olympics kick off in Beijing this week.
- The schedule: The Opening Ceremonies are Friday, but preliminary rounds of hockey, curling and freestyle skiing start as soon as Wednesday.
- How the pandemic changed things: Rules for athletes and other attendees are the most restrictive yet. There will be few spectators — and no leaving the Olympic bubble.
- How to watch: NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern every day or streamed live on Peacock. We have a full TV guide and schedule here.
And now … for a moment of delight: Meet Jonathan the tortoise, the world’s oldest living land animal.
