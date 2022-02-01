1

A coronavirus vaccine for kids under 5 could be available in weeks.

  • Pfizer plans to ask the FDA for emergency authorization as soon as today, according to Post reporting, which is far sooner than expected.
  • The details: It’s a two-shot regimen for kids 6 months to 5 years old. However, the company is testing a third dose because two didn’t give enough protection for all the ages.
  • In other vaccine news: Moderna’s shot got full FDA approval yesterday, replacing its emergency authorization.

2

The U.S. will speak with Russia again today about the Ukraine crisis.

  • The agenda: Probably Russia’s response yesterday to a U.S. proposal on how to de-escalate the situation.
  • What happened yesterday: U.S. and Russian diplomats had one of the most confrontational international meetings in years at the United Nations.
  • The backdrop: Russia has more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, prompting fears of an invasion.

3

Climate change will make flooding losses in the U.S. much worse.

  • The cost is expected to jump 26% by 2050, according to a study published yesterday.
  • Who will be most affected? Disadvantaged communities, particularly along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts in the Southeast, because more hurricanes are expected as temperatures rise.

4

Donald Trump tore up records as president, the National Archives confirmed.

  • Why they confirmed this: Some documents given to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol had been ripped and taped back together.
  • Was this typical? For Trump, yes. Staffers then had to piece the shreds together because a law requires all presidential documents to be preserved.

5

At least six historically Black colleges received bomb threats yesterday.

  • Schools in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana had to close and investigate, though nothing was found.
  • It’s the second time in a month that multiple HBCUs received such threats, but officials don’t yet know whether the incidents are connected.

6

The New York Times bought Wordle, that online game everyone’s playing.

  • What is it? A daily puzzle. Players get six tries to guess a five-letter word of the day. Color-coded clues point you in the right direction.
  • What does this mean for players? The game will move to nytimes.com with no changes to how you play, and the Times said it will still be free.

7

It’s the Lunar New Year today and the start of the Year of the Tiger.

  • Over a billion people in Asia and around the world will celebrate this holiday with food, family and parades, though the pandemic has changed what this looks like.
  • The celebration symbolizes a hopeful transition from the cold winter to spring, the season of renewal. The new year period ends with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 15.

And now … Black History Month begins today: Dive into this project that explores Black Americans’ quest to find their roots.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.