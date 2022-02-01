- Schools in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana had to close and investigate, though nothing was found.
- It’s the second time in a month that multiple HBCUs received such threats, but officials don’t yet know whether the incidents are connected.
6
The New York Times bought Wordle, that online game everyone’s playing.
- What is it? A daily puzzle. Players get six tries to guess a five-letter word of the day. Color-coded clues point you in the right direction.
- What does this mean for players? The game will move to nytimes.com with no changes to how you play, and the Times said it will still be free.
7
It’s the Lunar New Year today and the start of the Year of the Tiger.
- Over a billion people in Asia and around the world will celebrate this holiday with food, family and parades, though the pandemic has changed what this looks like.
- The celebration symbolizes a hopeful transition from the cold winter to spring, the season of renewal. The new year period ends with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 15.
And now … Black History Month begins today: Dive into this project that explores Black Americans’ quest to find their roots.
