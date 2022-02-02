- Why? She said the Holocaust was “not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man” on Monday. She later apologized, saying that as a Black woman, race is “a very different thing to me.”
- What is the Holocaust? During World War II, 6 million European Jews were killed and forced into labor by Nazis and their collaborators. Racism against Jews was a central part of Nazi ideology.
7
Domino’s started paying customers to pick up their own pizza.
- The deal: Order carryout online and claim $3 — the company is calling it a tip — to use on a future online order.
- Why: The world’s largest pizza chain, which hires its own delivery drivers, is struggling to find workers.
- The bigger picture: 4.3 million people quit or changed jobs in December, still near record levels, as the “Great Resignation” continues.
And now … the show the Internet is talking about: “Pam & Tommy,” which revisits the ’90s sex tape saga (and makes our critic queasy), premieres on Hulu today.
