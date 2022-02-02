1

Snow and ice could cripple the Midwest and South today.

  • Winter storm watches and warnings stretch from the Mexican border to Canada, including major cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis and Dallas.
  • The forecast: A foot or more of snow in parts of the Midwest and the Ohio Valley through tomorrow. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees below average.

2

Traffic deaths continued to climb last fall.

  • The numbers: 31,720 people were killed on U.S. roads last year through September, the highest total since 2006, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said yesterday.
  • What’s happening: Drivers started speeding more when roads were emptier at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and they haven’t stopped, experts said.

3

The Washington Football Team will reveal its new name this morning.

  • The NFL team wants a clean break from Redskins, the name it used for 87 years and retired before the 2020 season. Many Native Americans and others say it was racist.
  • The reveal: Between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on NBC’s “Today” show. Late speculation has centered on Commanders.

4

The U.S. “cancer moonshot” will be relaunched today.

  • The goal: To cut the death rate for the disease by 50% during the next 25 years and “end cancer as we know it.”
  • How to get there: President Biden’s plan, which doesn’t have funding, calls for more screening, equitable access to care and a more coordinated governmental approach.
  • Background: Biden and his wife, Jill, started the initiative when he was vice president after his son died of brain cancer.

5

A Black coach sued the NFL and all of its teams for discrimination.

  • The case: Brian Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons, claims he took part in “sham interviews” with two teams for head coaching positions that had already been decided.
  • An NFL policy requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching and senior management jobs.

6

“The View” suspended co-host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks.

  • Why? She said the Holocaust was “not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man” on Monday. She later apologized, saying that as a Black woman, race is “a very different thing to me.”
  • What is the Holocaust? During World War II, 6 million European Jews were killed and forced into labor by Nazis and their collaborators. Racism against Jews was a central part of Nazi ideology.

7

Domino’s started paying customers to pick up their own pizza.

  • The deal: Order carryout online and claim $3 — the company is calling it a tip — to use on a future online order.
  • Why: The world’s largest pizza chain, which hires its own delivery drivers, is struggling to find workers.
  • The bigger picture: 4.3 million people quit or changed jobs in December, still near record levels, as the “Great Resignation” continues.

And now … the show the Internet is talking about: “Pam & Tommy,” which revisits the ’90s sex tape saga (and makes our critic queasy), premieres on Hulu today.

