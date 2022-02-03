1

More snow and ice will hit the Midwest and parts of the South today.

  • The forecast: Expect ice storm conditions, which could make travel impossible, in cities including Dallas, Memphis and Little Rock, as well as power outages. Cities across the Midwest could get 6 or more inches of snow.
  • Tomorrow: The storm will move on to the Northeast, where a flash freeze could turn roads into dangerous skating rinks.

2

U.S. forces conducted a counterterrorism mission in northwestern Syria.

  • Who was the target? The Pentagon hasn’t said, but it called the overnight raid “successful.”
  • What we know: Residents reported multiple helicopters and heavy machine gun fire. Local first responders said they have found 13 bodies, including those of women and children.

3

The FBI is investigating bomb threats at historically Black colleges.

  • The situation: At least 16 HBCUs were targeted Tuesday. Six received threats Monday and eight in early January.
  • What we know: As many as six people, all of them young, may be involved, according to officials. They’re investigating it as a hate crime.

4

Truckers are blocking streets in Canada’s capital.

  • What’s happening: The “Freedom Convoy” has been protesting coronavirus restrictions, vaccine rules and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa since the weekend.
  • At the border: More trucks are blockading a busy U.S.-Canada crossing into Montana, though they agreed yesterday to let some traffic through.
  • Who’s behind this? There’s a “significant element” from the U.S., according to police. Some protesters carried Confederate flags.

5

Spotify is growing more slowly than it thought it would this year.

  • Why this matters: The company is in a crisis over podcaster Joe Rogan airing coronavirus misinformation on his show, and some artists like Neil Young have left the platform.
  • What kind of misinformation? A recent Rogan guest argued that Americans have been “hypnotized” into wearing masks, among other claims.
  • Why musicians are leaving: They’re angry about Rogan, who reportedly got $100 million from Spotify, but also at how little the platform pays them. They’re hoping this sparks bigger change.

6

The president of CNN resigned unexpectedly yesterday.

  • Why? Jeff Zucker said he started a romantic relationship with another CNN executive, and he hadn’t told the company about it.
  • How that came out: He was asked about the relationship during an investigation into former host Chris Cuomo’s time at the network.
  • What Zucker is known for: Re-energizing CNN and relentless coverage of Donald Trump.

7

Facebook lost users for the first time in its history.

  • The numbers: About half a million left in the last three months of 2021, with the greatest losses in Africa and Latin America, the company said yesterday.
  • What this means: The social media site may finally have peaked after growing for nearly two decades by spreading around the world.

And now … the Winter Olympics kick off with the Opening Ceremonies tomorrow. Here’s what to know about the seven new events this year.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.