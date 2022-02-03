- Why this matters: The company is in a crisis over podcaster Joe Rogan airing coronavirus misinformation on his show, and some artists like Neil Young have left the platform.
- What kind of misinformation? A recent Rogan guest argued that Americans have been “hypnotized” into wearing masks, among other claims.
- Why musicians are leaving: They’re angry about Rogan, who reportedly got $100 million from Spotify, but also at how little the platform pays them. They’re hoping this sparks bigger change.
The president of CNN resigned unexpectedly yesterday.
- Why? Jeff Zucker said he started a romantic relationship with another CNN executive, and he hadn’t told the company about it.
- How that came out: He was asked about the relationship during an investigation into former host Chris Cuomo’s time at the network.
- What Zucker is known for: Re-energizing CNN and relentless coverage of Donald Trump.
Facebook lost users for the first time in its history.
- The numbers: About half a million left in the last three months of 2021, with the greatest losses in Africa and Latin America, the company said yesterday.
- What this means: The social media site may finally have peaked after growing for nearly two decades by spreading around the world.
And now … the Winter Olympics kick off with the Opening Ceremonies tomorrow. Here’s what to know about the seven new events this year.
