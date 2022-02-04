1

The U.S. accused Russia of planning a fake attack by Ukraine.

  • Why? Russia would then use “graphic” video of the attack as justification to invade, U.S. officials said yesterday, although they didn’t provide evidence.
  • How we got here: Russia has over 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, and so far, efforts to defuse the situation haven’t made much progress.
  • Today: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Beijing.

2

The U.S. spent months planning a raid that killed the leader of ISIS.

  • How it happened: Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed him, his family and at least three civilians as American forces closed in yesterday in Syria, U.S. officials said.
  • Why now? Some officials were worried that the Islamic State was in the midst of a comeback. The U.S. had located the terrorist leader by early December.

3

A major winter storm will continue moving east today.

  • The latest: Hundreds of thousands of people have lost power from Texas to Pennsylvania. The situation is worst in Tennessee because of ice buildup on trees and power lines.
  • In the southeast: A large tornado left one person dead and at least eight injured yesterday in Sawyerville, Ala.

4

The Beijing Olympics kick off with Opening Ceremonies this morning.

  • The schedule: The event started at 7 a.m. Eastern time in the “Bird’s Nest” stadium built for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Beijing is 13 hours ahead.
  • Where to watch: NBC (and Peacock, its streaming service) has live coverage this morning. A recorded version will air at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Main weekend events: Figure skating tomorrow and Sunday. Team USA already has an early lead. We have a full TV schedule here.

5

Schools will have stricter nutrition rules this fall.

  • The details: They must serve milk with less fat, among other things, and mostly whole grains, today’s announcement said.
  • Why? This is basically a return to standards set in 2012. Guidelines had relaxed during the Trump administration and the pandemic.
  • Will this make a difference? Yes. Students’ diets got much healthier with these rules, a government study found.

6

Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne on Sunday.

  • What to know: The 95-year-old is the longest-reigning British monarch and the only one many Britons have ever known. She became queen on Feb. 6, 1952.
  • How will the U.K. mark this milestone? The big events take place in May and June, with shows and street parties. In the meantime, the country is searching for a new royal dessert.

7

Satellites have discovered “super emitters” around the world.

  • What are they? Enormous methane leaks from fossil fuel operations in places like Russia, Iran and the U.S., a new study found.
  • What is methane? A greenhouse gas that’s more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.
  • The takeaway: Cracking down on leaks would be a quick, low-cost way to slow global warming.

And now … what to watch this weekend: "Jackass Forever," which is dumb, hilarious — and surprisingly touching, according to The Post's review. Plus, what to read: Five great thrillers publishing this month.

