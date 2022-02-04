- The details: They must serve milk with less fat, among other things, and mostly whole grains, today’s announcement said.
- Why? This is basically a return to standards set in 2012. Guidelines had relaxed during the Trump administration and the pandemic.
- Will this make a difference? Yes. Students’ diets got much healthier with these rules, a government study found.
6
Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne on Sunday.
- What to know: The 95-year-old is the longest-reigning British monarch and the only one many Britons have ever known. She became queen on Feb. 6, 1952.
- How will the U.K. mark this milestone? The big events take place in May and June, with shows and street parties. In the meantime, the country is searching for a new royal dessert.
7
Satellites have discovered “super emitters” around the world.
- What are they? Enormous methane leaks from fossil fuel operations in places like Russia, Iran and the U.S., a new study found.
- What is methane? A greenhouse gas that’s more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.
- The takeaway: Cracking down on leaks would be a quick, low-cost way to slow global warming.
And now … what to watch this weekend: “Jackass Forever,” which is dumb, hilarious — and surprisingly touching, according to The Post’s review. Plus, what to read: Five great thrillers publishing this month.
