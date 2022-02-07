- What’s happening: There’s a growing crisis surrounding Rogan, who has spread coronavirus misinformation on his show. Some musicians have left the platform in protest.
- The latest: Over the weekend, a compilation video of Rogan repeatedly using the n-word spread online. He apologized Saturday and took down 70 podcast episodes.
Star U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen performs again tonight.
- When: The men’s short program competition starts at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time and will air live on NBC and Peacock, its streaming service.
- Over the weekend: The U.S. won silver in the team figure skating event yesterday at the Beijing Olympics. Russia took gold.
- Standout moment: Kamila Valieva, a 15-year-old Russian skater, landed a historic jump yesterday — and made it look easy.
And now ... an early reminder that Valentine’s Day is next Monday. We have some gifting tips.
