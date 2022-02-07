1

The U.S. predicted Russia could take Ukraine’s capital in days.

  • What to know: A large-scale invasion could leave up to 50,000 civilians killed or injured, a military assessment found. About 70% of the troops Russia would need are on Ukraine’s border.
  • Coming today: Renewed diplomatic efforts. President Biden will meet in Washington, D.C., with Germany’s new leader; France’s president meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More than 900,000 people in the U.S. have died of covid-19.

  • Where things stand: The nation hit that milestone this weekend, even though coronavirus infections across the country are dropping. Deaths lag cases, so it’s a reflection of omicron’s huge surge last month.
  • In other news: The rapid tests being mailed by the government probably work, even if they were shipped in last week’s freezing weather.

A hate-crime trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder starts today.

  • Who was Arbery? An unarmed 25-year-old Black man killed while jogging in Georgia in February 2020. The three men going to trial were convicted of murder in November.
  • The charges: Federal prosecutors say racism played a role in the killing, something two of the defendants agreed to in a plea deal before it fell apart last week.
  • What’s next: Selecting a jury, which could be a challenge because it’s such a well-known case.

Some of Donald Trump’s presidential records were stashed at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Multiple boxes had to be retrieved from Trump’s Florida resort last month, including letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The Post found.
  • Why this matters: Presidents are required by law to preserve official documents. The boxes shouldn’t have left the White House.
  • This isn’t his first records issue: Trump regularly ripped up documents — despite being asked not to — that staffers had to piece back together.

Canada’s capital declared a “state of emergency” because of protests.

  • What’s happening: Truckers have been blocking Ottawa roads for more than a week. More protesters showed up this weekend, there were other rallies across the country, and a group continues to block a border crossing near Montana.
  • The response: Police have made multiple arrests, issued tickets, and seized vehicles and fuel.
  • What are they protesting? Canada’s vaccine mandate, coronavirus restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Spotify’s CEO said pulling Joe Rogan’s podcast would be a mistake.

  • What’s happening: There’s a growing crisis surrounding Rogan, who has spread coronavirus misinformation on his show. Some musicians have left the platform in protest.
  • The latest: Over the weekend, a compilation video of Rogan repeatedly using the n-word spread online. He apologized Saturday and took down 70 podcast episodes.

Star U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen performs again tonight.

  • When: The men’s short program competition starts at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time and will air live on NBC and Peacock, its streaming service.
  • Over the weekend: The U.S. won silver in the team figure skating event yesterday at the Beijing Olympics. Russia took gold.
  • Standout moment: Kamila Valieva, a 15-year-old Russian skater, landed a historic jump yesterday — and made it look easy.

