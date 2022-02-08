- What’s happening: The agency reversed a requirement that would have started this summer. People would have had to send “video selfies” to a private company for verification to access records online.
- Why the IRS backtracked: Heavy criticism from privacy advocates and members of Congress, for multiple reasons.
5
The budget airlines Frontier and Spirit are merging.
- What that means: They’ll create the fifth-largest U.S. airline but still offer cheaper tickets and flights to smaller cities, the companies said yesterday. The deal probably won’t be official until later this year.
- What will this change? Experts are split on whether ticket prices will go up. And they say you shouldn’t expect dramatic improvements to fees or service.
6
Earth’s mountain glaciers have less ice than expected.
- What that means: Nearly 1.9 billion people could lose major sources of freshwater sooner than scientists had thought, a new study found.
- Why this is happening: Climate change. Hotter temperatures mean glaciers are melting more quickly.
- One example: Glaciers in the Andes mountains of South America have about a quarter less freshwater than expected.
7
Oscar nominations will be announced this morning.
- What to expect: Another strange year. Because of the pandemic, there was more streaming than theatergoing again.
- Best picture contenders: It feels like a toss-up between “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog.”
- When are the Academy Awards? March 27. The show will have a host (TBD on who) for the first time since 2018.
And now … the power of an act of kindness: A stranger bought a future Broadway star a ticket when he couldn’t afford it. It helped change his life.
