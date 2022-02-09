1

Russia sailed warships toward the Black Sea.

  • What that means: Russia said it’s for military exercises starting tomorrow in neighboring Belarus. The U.S. and its allies fear Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine, which also starts military drills tomorrow.
  • What else is happening: France’s president met with the heads of Ukraine, Germany and Poland yesterday. Officials worry Putin is leaving no room for compromise.

2

Covid deaths in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in a year.

  • How and why? The omicron variant, although less severe, is highly contagious. It has infected so many people that more are dying overall.
  • Who’s at risk: Seniors, the unvaccinated and the medically vulnerable. Nearly half of the deaths last month were among those 75 and older. Death rates barely budged among the vaccinated and boosted, health officials said.
  • In other news: The CDC director warned that “now is not the moment” to end mask requirements.

3

Vermont moved closer to making abortion a state constitutional right.

  • What to know: It would be the first such amendment in the U.S. It passed the Vermont House yesterday and goes to the governor before it appears on the ballot in November.
  • Why this is happening: The Supreme Court could soon overturn or weaken Roe v. Wade, the decision that has guaranteed the right to abortion for almost 50 years.

4

Canada’s trucker protest spread to another city.

  • The anti-government movement, which calls itself the “Freedom Convoy,” blocked a bridge yesterday that links Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit. Truckers again shut down another border crossing into Montana.
  • The impact: It could disrupt new automobile production, which depends on shipments of car and truck parts that cross the Ambassador Bridge every day.

5

Fresh fruits and vegetables have gotten much more expensive.

  • The numbers: The average price of fresh vegetables in December was 19% higher than a year earlier. Fresh fruit was up 10%. The cost of meat and eggs actually dropped.
  • Why it’s happening: Labor shortages, higher fuel prices, winter storms and supply chain hiccups. Unique factors include higher wages in Mexico, a big fruit exporter, and changes in U.S. tastes.

6

The government seized more than $3.6 billion in allegedly stolen bitcoin.

  • What happened: A tech entrepreneur and his rapper wife are accused of trying to launder bitcoin stolen as part of a 2016 hack. It’s the largest single seizure of funds in Justice Department history, officials said.
  • What is cryptocurrency? A computer code generated by public software that allows people to store and send value — typically measured in dollars — online.

7

Star U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen will go for gold tonight.

  • It would be the first U.S. men’s figure skating medal since 2010. The free skate program starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.
  • In other news: U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t finish her first run last night in the slalom, her best event, just two days after crashing in the giant slalom.

