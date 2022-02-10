1

Coronavirus vaccines for young kids could be approved next week.

  • The timeline: The FDA’s panel of experts meet Tuesday to give a recommendation on the shots for kids between 6 months and 4 years. Then the CDC would have the final say.
  • In other news: New York’s indoor mask-or-vaccine mandate expires today; Illinois’ ends Feb. 28; and Rhode Island’s lifts tomorrow.
  • Why? States are reacting to falling cases and hospitalizations, but the CDC still recommends caution. (Deaths are high because they lag infections.)

2

Russia began major military exercises near Ukraine today.

  • What to know: Western officials are worried the drills are a cover for launching an invasion.
  • The details: The exercises are supposed to last 10 days in Belarus, a Russian ally that borders Ukraine to the north.
  • Why Belarus? Its geography could be key. The best way to move troops into Ukraine — and to take its capital — is through that border (explained with maps here).

3

Police fatally shot at least 1,055 people last year.

  • It’s the highest number since The Post began a database tracking fatal shootings by officers in 2015. Police have shot and killed roughly 1,000 people each year.
  • What this shows: Recent reform measures — civilian review boards, more mental health resources, new training — didn’t decrease the number of killings last year.

4

Canada’s trucker protest could spread to the U.S.

  • The details: Truckers may be planning to block roads in major American cities to protest vaccine mandates, officials warned yesterday. It could impact the Super Bowl in L.A.
  • In Canada: Protesters have been jamming streets in its capital for nearly two weeks, with no end in sight.
  • On the border: Two busy crossings, one to Detroit and the other to Montana, are still partially blockaded.

5

The U.S. plans to put electric vehicle chargers along interstates.

  • The details: The goal is to have 500,000 of them, with at least four every 50 miles. The government is giving states $5 billion for the project, part of the huge infrastructure bill passed last year.
  • Why? Making electric vehicles more practical is one step toward reducing carbon emissions.

6

Bob Saget died of a head injury, his family said.

  • The actor and comedian (known for “Full House”) was found dead in a Florida hotel room last month, with no signs of foul play or drug use.
  • What happened? The official conclusion is that he hit his head but “thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the family said.

7

U.S. figure-skating star Nathan Chen won a gold medal last night.

  • It’s Team USA’s first individual figure-skating win since 2010, and Chen is the first Asian American man to earn gold in the competition.
  • There were two more U.S. golds: One for Chloe Kim in snowboarding, the other in a team freestyle skiing competition.
  • What’s next: U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes today (10 p.m. Eastern time) in the super-G the fastest downhill event.

