- The lawsuit: The former Alaska governor says the Times deliberately tried to harm her reputation with a 2017 editorial that had to be corrected.
- Why this matters: It’s a showdown over First Amendment principles and the broad legal protections journalists have that could end up at the Supreme Court.
- The timeline: Closing arguments are expected today, after Palin testified yesterday.
6
Pediatricians updated a list of kids’ developmental milestones.
- Why? To make it easier to identify potential signs of autism or other social communication disabilities earlier. The guidelines hadn’t updated in years.
- What’s new? Social emotional benchmarks, age adjustments for some behaviors and more.
- Some milestone examples: When children typically start smiling to get attention (4 months), clapping when excited (15 months) and playing pretend (4 years).
7
Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday in the L.A. area.
- The game: The L.A. Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. It will air on NBC.
- The halftime show performers: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
- The weather: It could be the hottest Super Bowl ever played, with a forecast high of 88 degrees.
And now … what to watch this weekend: “Death on the Nile,” the latest Poirot mystery. Plus, what to make: A Valentine’s-approved fudgy chocolate cake and classic Super Bowl recipes (including Cincinnati chili).
