1

Almost everything cost more last month than it did a year ago.

  • What’s happening? The fastest pace of inflation in 40 years, with January’s prices rising at an annual rate of 7.5%.
  • Notable increases: Electricity, rent and food (with cereals and baked goods up the most).
  • What’s behind this? The pandemic, which has turned the economy upside down; however, many economists predict prices will peak in the next few months.

2

Protesters in Canada shut down a third border crossing.

  • Where? Between North Dakota and Manitoba. Crossings into Montana and Detroit are also blockaded.
  • Why? Anger over vaccine mandates and coronavirus restrictions. Truckers started demonstrating in Canada’s capital almost three weekends ago, and the protests spread from there.
  • What’s being done? Not much yet, though there have been some arrests. The U.S. has urged Canada to use federal powers.

3

Donald Trump took classified documents from the White House.

  • What happened? Before leaving office, the president stashed about 15 boxes of records at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, including some considered “top secret,” according to new Post reporting.
  • Why this matters: Presidents are required by law to preserve and turn over their official documents.
  • What’s next? The National Archives — in charge of keeping those records — asked for an investigation to determine whether Trump committed a crime.

4

There’s a doping controversy on Russia’s figure skating team.

  • What we know: 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, the Olympic favorite, tested positive for a banned substance in December.
  • What’s next: A hearing on whether Valieva can continue to compete, as well as what happens to the gold medal she helped Russia win.
  • In other news: Shaun White came fourth in snowboarding, plus more live updates.

5

Sarah Palin’s case against the New York Times is wrapping up in court.

  • The lawsuit: The former Alaska governor says the Times deliberately tried to harm her reputation with a 2017 editorial that had to be corrected.
  • Why this matters: It’s a showdown over First Amendment principles and the broad legal protections journalists have that could end up at the Supreme Court.
  • The timeline: Closing arguments are expected today, after Palin testified yesterday.

6

Pediatricians updated a list of kids’ developmental milestones.

  • Why? To make it easier to identify potential signs of autism or other social communication disabilities earlier. The guidelines hadn’t updated in years.
  • What’s new? Social emotional benchmarks, age adjustments for some behaviors and more.
  • Some milestone examples: When children typically start smiling to get attention (4 months), clapping when excited (15 months) and playing pretend (4 years).

7

Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday in the L.A. area.

  • The game: The L.A. Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. It will air on NBC.
  • The halftime show performers: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
  • The weather: It could be the hottest Super Bowl ever played, with a forecast high of 88 degrees.

And now … what to watch this weekend: “Death on the Nile,” the latest Poirot mystery. Plus, what to make: A Valentine’s-approved fudgy chocolate cake and classic Super Bowl recipes (including Cincinnati chili).

