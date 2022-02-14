- Why? People in the lowest-earning 20% spend the majority of their money on necessities like food, energy and housing — all of which have seen some of the largest cost increases.
- What this means: High inflation is one more thing widening inequality across the U.S.
7
A star Russian figure skater can continue competing in the Olympics.
- What’s happening: A doping scandal. Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in late December, but the results weren’t reported until last week.
- The ruling: She’ll be allowed to skate, a court said, but won’t receive any medals until her case is decided.
- Weekend highlights: U.S. speedskater Erin Jackson won gold after almost not making it to the Beijing Games. U.S. ice dancers won a bronze medal.
And now ... let’s talk Super Bowl ads. We rated the good, the bad and the “meh” (lots of that). Watch the five best and the five worst.
