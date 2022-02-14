1

Tensions over the Ukraine crisis continue to get higher.

  • The situation: Russia now has about 130,000 troops and equipment on three sides of Ukraine. It will continue conducting military exercises in Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor, this week.
  • Over the weekend: President Biden talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with no breakthroughs.

2

A key U.S.-Canada border bridge has reopened.

  • What happened: Police cleared “Freedom Convoy” protesters from the crossing to Detroit yesterday after a six-day blockade.
  • Why that matters: The crossing is vital for car manufacturing. Companies like Ford and Toyota had to cut back production last week.
  • What is the Freedom Convoy? It started with truckers protesting vaccine mandates in Canada’s capital and has grown to include wider anti-government issues.

3

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last night.

  • The game: They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, with a final touchdown in the last 1½ minutes. The Rams had last won a Super Bowl in 2000, when they were St. Louis’s team.
  • The halftime show: It was a huge hit. Rap and hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem performed (with a surprise appearance by 50 Cent). At one point, Eminem took a knee.

4

Arguments start today in the hate-crime trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers.

  • Why this matters: Of three high-profile killings of Black people in 2020 (George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Arbery), this trial is the first to directly accuse those responsible of being motivated by race.
  • The defendants: Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael (father and son), and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan.
  • The timeline: The trial could last up to 12 days.

5

Vaccinated Walmart workers won’t need to wear masks anymore.

  • Why this matters: The company has about 1.6 million U.S. employees, and its decision follows a growing number of states lifting mask mandates.
  • An update for parents: The vaccine for kids under 5 will be delayed until mid-April at the earliest. FDA advisers were supposed to meet tomorrow but decided on Friday to wait for more data.

6

Rising prices have hit Americans with lower income the hardest.

  • Why? People in the lowest-earning 20% spend the majority of their money on necessities like food, energy and housing — all of which have seen some of the largest cost increases.
  • What this means: High inflation is one more thing widening inequality across the U.S.

7

A star Russian figure skater can continue competing in the Olympics.

  • What’s happening: A doping scandal. Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in late December, but the results weren’t reported until last week.
  • The ruling: She’ll be allowed to skate, a court said, but won’t receive any medals until her case is decided.
  • Weekend highlights: U.S. speedskater Erin Jackson won gold after almost not making it to the Beijing Games. U.S. ice dancers won a bronze medal.

And now ... let’s talk Super Bowl ads. We rated the good, the bad and the “meh” (lots of that). Watch the five best and the five worst.

