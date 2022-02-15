1

Russia said it’s pulling back some troops from around Ukraine.

  • What this means: It’s too soon to tell, but it could open the door for more negotiations.
  • At the same time: The U.S. closed its embassy in Ukraine’s capital yesterday, warning that there had been a “dramatic acceleration” of Russian troop buildup.
  • What Russia wants: To stop Western influence (represented by the NATO military alliance) in a region it considers its own.

2

Canada triggered its Emergencies Act for the first time.

  • Why? To give police “more tools” to respond to “Freedom Convoy” protests that have spread from Canada’s capital to multiple border crossings. They started to escalate arrests yesterday.
  • What is the Freedom Convoy? Truckers and others are protesting vaccine rules, pandemic restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

3

The Southwest megadrought is the worst in 1,200 years.

  • It’s the driest 22-year period since the year 800, according to a new study.
  • What sets this drought apart: Human-caused climate change, which is responsible for 42% of it, the study found.
  • In other news: A powerful storm will hit the Midwest and South starting tomorrow, bringing snow and thunderstorms.

4

Donald Trump’s accountant called his financial records into question.

  • What’s happening: The firm that handled his accounting since at least 2002 said years of statements “should no longer be relied upon,” according to a court filing.
  • Why now? The former president’s finances are under investigation in New York, which prompted the firm to reconsider its work.

5

Sarah Palin’s case against the New York Times will be thrown out.

  • Why? A judge said the former Alaska governor couldn’t prove that the Times deliberately tried to harm her reputation with a 2017 editorial.
  • Why this matters: The legal bar is so high that libel cases like this are rare, so it has been watched closely for First Amendment implications.
  • What’s next? After the case is officially dismissed — once the jury is done deliberating — Palin will probably appeal.

6

The U.S. has suspended avocado imports from Mexico.

  • Why? The government pulled its plant inspectors from the country after one was reportedly threatened.
  • What to expect: Prices will spike, and stores will run out. Eight out of 10 avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico.
  • How long will this last? Until the U.S. decides its inspectors can work safely.

7

The Olympic women’s figure skating competition began this morning.

  • The schedule: The short program started at 5 a.m. Eastern time and goes until about 9:30 a.m., but you can watch it tonight on NBC, as well.
  • What to know: The gold medal favorite, 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva, and her coach are at the center of a doping scandal.
  • What is the short program? Skaters have less than three minutes to fit in specific requirements. The top 24 (25 if Valieva makes the cut) will compete again Thursday.

And now … advice for the early filers out there: How to do your taxes online without hurting your wallet or your privacy.

