- Why? The government pulled its plant inspectors from the country after one was reportedly threatened.
- What to expect: Prices will spike, and stores will run out. Eight out of 10 avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico.
- How long will this last? Until the U.S. decides its inspectors can work safely.
7
The Olympic women’s figure skating competition began this morning.
- The schedule: The short program started at 5 a.m. Eastern time and goes until about 9:30 a.m., but you can watch it tonight on NBC, as well.
- What to know: The gold medal favorite, 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva, and her coach are at the center of a doping scandal.
- What is the short program? Skaters have less than three minutes to fit in specific requirements. The top 24 (25 if Valieva makes the cut) will compete again Thursday.
And now … advice for the early filers out there: How to do your taxes online without hurting your wallet or your privacy.
