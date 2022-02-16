The settlement: Remington will Remington will pay nine families $73 million and let them share thousands of company documents.

Why? In 2012, a shooter, using a gun made by Remington, killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

What it means: The case provides a strategy for other victims to pursue legal action against gun manufacturers, experts say.

A powerful storm will hit the eastern half of the U.S. today.

The rain forecast: Parts of the South and East Coast will get thunderstorms with rain, strong winds and some tornado danger over the next two days.

The snow forecast: Parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan are expected to get Parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan are expected to get four or more inches of snow by tomorrow.

A third person may have been cured of HIV.

What we know: A middle-aged woman got a transplant of stem cells from a baby’s umbilical cord blood four years ago, A middle-aged woman got a transplant of stem cells from a baby’s umbilical cord blood four years ago, scientists said yesterday, and has been in remission since.

What is HIV? A virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If untreated, it can A virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If untreated, it can lead to AIDS

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.