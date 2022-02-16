1

Russia is sending mixed signals over Ukraine.

  • How? President Vladimir Putin said he’s pulling back some of the 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, but U.S. officials are skeptical.
  • Ukraine was hit by a wave of cyberattacks yesterday, which experts say could come before a Russian invasion.
  • What’s next? NATO, the Western military alliance whose influence in Ukraine is a major issue with Russia, meets today.

2

Vaccines could lower the risk of getting “long covid,” a report said.

  • What is long covid? At least 50% of people who survive covid-19 have sometimes-debilitating health issues for months afterward.
  • In other vaccine news: Getting a shot during pregnancy may help protect babies from covid after they’re born, according to a new study.
  • In travel news: Taking a cruise is less risky than it was at the end of 2021, the CDC said yesterday. It lowered its travel warning.

3

Over 1 million more people than normal have died during the pandemic.

  • How we know this: New data from the CDC. Nearly 3 million Americans die each year, and numbers far enough above that average are called “excess deaths.”
  • What this shows: The broad consequences of the coronavirus. Most of the deaths were caused by covid, but some — like more Alzheimer’s deaths — show the pandemic’s side effects.

4

Sea levels on U.S. coasts could rise a foot in the next 30 years.

  • What that means: Coastal communities will flood more often, according to a new NOAA report, which will affect homes, drinking water and other infrastructure.
  • Why this is happening: Climate change, which is causing sea levels to rise at the fastest rate in over 3,000 years.

5

Sandy Hook victims’ families reached a landmark deal with a gunmaker.

  • The settlement: Remington will pay nine families $73 million and let them share thousands of company documents.
  • Why? In 2012, a shooter, using a gun made by Remington, killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
  • What it means: The case provides a strategy for other victims to pursue legal action against gun manufacturers, experts say.

6

A powerful storm will hit the eastern half of the U.S. today.

  • The rain forecast: Parts of the South and East Coast will get thunderstorms with rain, strong winds and some tornado danger over the next two days.
  • The snow forecast: Parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan are expected to get four or more inches of snow by tomorrow.

7

A third person may have been cured of HIV.

  • What we know: A middle-aged woman got a transplant of stem cells from a baby’s umbilical cord blood four years ago, scientists said yesterday, and has been in remission since.
  • What is HIV? A virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If untreated, it can lead to AIDS.

