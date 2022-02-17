- Why? People thought they were too focused on racial justice issues at the expense of reopening schools.
- It’s the latest sign that people across the U.S. have grown frustrated with public schools.
- The bigger picture: Education will play a key role in midterm elections later this year, so this is a warning sign for Democrats.
6
Belgium is adopting a four-day workweek.
- What that looks like: If the plan is approved, all employees will have the option to work more daily hours to earn a three-day weekend.
- It’s part of a trend: A handful of other countries are also trying a shorter workweek, which can lead to more productivity and better work-life balance.
7
The final women’s figure skating competition began this morning.
- How to watch: The free skate at the Beijing Olympics started at 5 a.m. Eastern time and ends around 9 a.m. It’s airing on USA this morning. You can also watch tonight at 8 on NBC.
- Who to watch: Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian skater at the center of a doping scandal. She’s currently in the lead.
- What to know: If Valieva finishes in one of the top spots, medals won’t be awarded until her doping case is settled.
And now … what to make for dinner tonight: The ultimate grain bowl, using these recipes for bases, proteins, toppings and sauces.
