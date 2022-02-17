1

The U.S. is approaching the phase where “covid isn’t a crisis.”

  • Who said this? The White House’s pandemic point person yesterday. He pointed to higher vaccinations and better tools, such as masks and treatments.
  • In testing news: 50 million free rapid test kits have been mailed to homes so far, officials said. The rest will ship in the next few days. (Reminder that you can order yours here.)
  • The numbers: Daily U.S. cases dropped 44% in the past week.

2

There are no signs of Russia withdrawing near Ukraine, the U.S. said.

  • Why that matters: Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he is pulling back some troops and is open to more negotiations.
  • According to U.S. intelligence: Russia has actually added thousands more troops, some of them arriving yesterday.
  • On the ground: A separatist told Russian media today, without evidence, that Ukraine forces had fired on them — a scenario Russia could use as an excuse to attack.

3

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sent many racist messages, the FBI said.

  • How we know this: An analyst detailed dozens of social media posts and messages in court yesterday that allegedly were sent by the three men convicted of Arbery’s murder.
  • Why are they back in court? A federal hate-crime trial. Prosecutors say they attacked Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man jogging in Georgia in 2020, because of his race.

4

Investors bought a record share of homes last year.

  • Why that matters: These buyers typically flip the homes or rent them out, which drives up prices and makes it harder for families to compete for houses.
  • Where is this happening? Majority Black neighborhoods and Southern cities were heavily targeted, The Post found. Look at maps for different cities here.

5

San Francisco voters fired three school board members this week.

  • Why? People thought they were too focused on racial justice issues at the expense of reopening schools.
  • It’s the latest sign that people across the U.S. have grown frustrated with public schools.
  • The bigger picture: Education will play a key role in midterm elections later this year, so this is a warning sign for Democrats.

6

Belgium is adopting a four-day workweek.

  • What that looks like: If the plan is approved, all employees will have the option to work more daily hours to earn a three-day weekend.
  • It’s part of a trend: A handful of other countries are also trying a shorter workweek, which can lead to more productivity and better work-life balance.

7

The final women’s figure skating competition began this morning.

  • How to watch: The free skate at the Beijing Olympics started at 5 a.m. Eastern time and ends around 9 a.m. It’s airing on USA this morning. You can also watch tonight at 8 on NBC.
  • Who to watch: Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian skater at the center of a doping scandal. She’s currently in the lead.
  • What to know: If Valieva finishes in one of the top spots, medals won’t be awarded until her doping case is settled.

And now … what to make for dinner tonight: The ultimate grain bowl, using these recipes for bases, proteins, toppings and sauces.

