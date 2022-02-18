The numbers: 12.6 million children were in poverty last month, up from roughly 8.9 million in December, according to 12.6 million children were in poverty last month, up from roughly 8.9 million in December, according to a study released this week.

How it happened: The expanded Child Tax Credit — which paid most U.S. families at least $250 a month for children 17 and younger — expired at the end of 2021.

6

More than 1 in 4 women have experienced domestic violence in their lifetimes.

The new study: Using WHO statistics, it found that 27% of women ages 15 to 49 had endured Using WHO statistics, it found that 27% of women ages 15 to 49 had endured physical or sexual violence by intimate long-term partners.

Where it happens: The Oceania region — Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, among others — had the highest prevalence of reported abuse, at 49%. North America’s rate was 25%.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

7

The Beijing Olympics are entering the final weekend of competition.

Who’s winning? Norway earned Norway earned more medals overnight to increase its total to 34. It also leads with 15 gold medals

What to watch: Pairs figure skating Pairs figure skating started this morning and will award medals tomorrow. The men’s hockey final is tomorrow.

How it ends: The last medals will be awarded and the Olympic flame extinguished at the The last medals will be awarded and the Olympic flame extinguished at the Closing Ceremonies , Sunday at 7 a.m. Eastern time.

And now … what to watch this weekend: The NBA’s All-Star Weekend, starting with the slam dunk contest Saturday. Plus, what to read: We’re out of Star Wars shows, so get your science fiction fix with these books.