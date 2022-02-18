1

World leaders are pushing to prevent Russia from attacking Ukraine.

  • The latest: President Biden holds a call with European leaders today, and Vice President Harris is meeting with Ukraine’s president. Biden warned yesterday that the threat of invasion is “very high.”
  • On the ground: The U.S. said Russia has more than 150,000 troops surrounding Ukraine. (This map details where they are.) Some officials are leaving Ukraine’s capital.

2

California announced that it’s entering a new phase of the pandemic.

  • The plan: The state said it will treat the coronavirus as a manageable risk as it reaches for a level of normalcy. “People are looking forward to turning the page,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said last night.
  • In vaccine news: The U.S. is sending more than $250 million in vaccine assistance to 11 sub-Saharan African nations, where the omicron variant was first identified.

3

Canada started cracking down on “Freedom Convoy” organizers.

  • What happened: Police in Ottawa arrested two leaders of one of the protest groups last night as law enforcement worked to end the trucker demonstrations that have paralyzed the capital.
  • What’s next: Police set up checkpoints and a secure zone downtown. They want to avoid a repeat of previous weekends, when crowds swelled.

4

Trump and his children must take questions under oath, a judge ruled.

  • What is this about? A civil investigation in New York into the business practices of the former president.
  • The latest: A state Supreme Court judge yesterday denied a request by Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to stop or delay the inquiry. The Trump attorneys said they would appeal.

5

Child poverty in the U.S. spiked by 41% in January.

  • The numbers: 12.6 million children were in poverty last month, up from roughly 8.9 million in December, according to a study released this week.
  • How it happened: The expanded Child Tax Credit — which paid most U.S. families at least $250 a month for children 17 and younger — expired at the end of 2021.

6

More than 1 in 4 women have experienced domestic violence in their lifetimes.

  • The new study: Using WHO statistics, it found that 27% of women ages 15 to 49 had endured physical or sexual violence by intimate long-term partners.
  • Where it happens: The Oceania region — Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, among others — had the highest prevalence of reported abuse, at 49%. North America’s rate was 25%.

7

The Beijing Olympics are entering the final weekend of competition.

  • Who’s winning? Norway earned more medals overnight to increase its total to 34. It also leads with 15 gold medals.
  • What to watch: Pairs figure skating started this morning and will award medals tomorrow. The men’s hockey final is tomorrow.
  • How it ends: The last medals will be awarded and the Olympic flame extinguished at the Closing Ceremonies, Sunday at 7 a.m. Eastern time.

And now … what to watch this weekend: The NBA’s All-Star Weekend, starting with the slam dunk contest Saturday. Plus, what to read: We’re out of Star Wars shows, so get your science fiction fix with these books.

