1

Biden and Putin agreed “in principle” to a meeting about Ukraine.

  • The setup: French President Emmanuel Macron proposed the summit yesterday during calls with President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • The catch: U.S. officials said they’d talk only if Moscow doesn’t attack Ukraine. Russia said there are no “concrete plans” to meet.
  • The latest: Russia, which still has 150,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, listed people from that country “to be killed or sent to camps,” the U.S. told the United Nations.

2

Police regained control of Canada’s capital city.

  • What happened: More than 190 protesters were arrested and nearly 80 vehicles towed, Ottawa officials said yesterday, and parts of the city were fenced off.
  • How we got here: The self-described “Freedom Convoy” of truckers and far-right organizers had disrupted the city for weeks and clogged U.S.-Canada border crossings.
  • What’s next: Canada’s Parliament will vote today on special emergency powers invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

3

Donald Trump’s new social media app is ready to download.

  • What is it? Truth Social, which bills itself as the nation’s “Big Tent,” was developed by the former president’s new media company. It’s available on Apple devices and says it will be in Google Play Store soon.
  • How we got here: Trump said he was starting the network last fall. Facebook and Twitter removed him from their platforms last year after a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol.

4

Family Dollar closed hundreds of stores and recalled products.

  • Why? A rodent infestation at an Arkansas warehouse was discovered by FDA inspectors earlier this month. More than 1,100 dead rodents were found after the center was fumigated.
  • What’s happening: The company on Friday said 404 stores in six states are temporarily closed while it completes a voluntary recall.

5

The ban on avocados from Mexico ended this weekend.

  • The pause lasted about a week, but it had fueled concerns in the U.S. about a shortage and higher prices. Eight out of 10 avocados purchased in the U.S. come from Mexico.
  • What happened: The U.S. pulled its inspectors from Mexico earlier this month after one allegedly received a threat.

6

U.S. skaters pushed an anti-doping message as the Beijing Olympics ended.

  • The Americans finished second in the team figure skating competition. But they’re upset: The team event’s medals haven’t been awarded because of the investigation into Russian skater Kamila Valieva.
  • What’s next: Paris is set to host the 2024 Summer Games, followed by the 2026 Winter Games in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

7

Stephen Curry hit 16 three-pointers and won NBA All-Star Game MVP honors.

  • The outcome: Curry’s team — picked by captain LeBron James — beat Kevin Durant’s group 163-160 last night in Cleveland. The Warriors guard scored 50 points and nearly doubled the record for three-pointers.
  • A celebration: The NBA honored its 75th-anniversary team at halftime. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were among the basketball legends who attended.

And now … some travel tips as pandemic restrictions ease: These are the precautions health experts say we should keep.

