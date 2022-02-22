1

Russia sent troops into separatist regions of Ukraine.

  • Why? Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence yesterday of two Russia-backed areas in eastern Ukraine (which you can see here) and sent peacekeeping forces there.
  • What this means: It’s a dramatic escalation of the crisis and raises the risk of a full-scale war.
  • The response: The U.S. and its allies will announce more sanctions on Russia today.

2

Britain will end all remaining covid restrictions.

  • What that means: The nation (not including Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which make their own public health rules) will treat the coronavirus more like seasonal flu, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday. People who test positive will no longer be required to isolate starting Thursday.
  • Meanwhile: Queen Elizabeth II is still isolating at Windsor Castle. The palace announced this weekend that the 95-year-old had “mild cold like symptoms” from covid.

3

A jury is weighing the hate-crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers.

  • What to know: Closing arguments wrapped up yesterday, and a decision could come as soon as today.
  • The trial: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are accused of chasing and killing Arbery in Georgia in 2020 because he was Black.
  • In Minneapolis: Closing arguments are today in a trial of three officers involved in the death of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man killed in 2020.

4

A third Latin American country decriminalized abortion.

  • Colombia will now allow abortions in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, a court decided yesterday. Abortion had been permitted only in cases of rape, nonviable pregnancy and when the mother’s health was at risk.
  • The bigger picture: In just over a year, Mexico and Argentina have also expanded abortion rights. Activists say this could lead to further changes in the region.

5

Stand-your-ground laws may have led to hundreds more deaths each year.

  • What are these laws? They allow people to defend themselves, with deadly force if necessary, if they believe someone is trying to kill or seriously harm them.
  • The numbers: The laws were linked to an 11% rise in firearm homicides, which means 700 additional deaths each year, according to a study published yesterday.

6

U.S. women’s soccer players settled a landmark discrimination case.

  • The case: Members of the U.S. national team claimed they had been underpaid for years compared to the men’s team.
  • The deal: U.S. Soccer will pay men and women at an equal rate going forward. The 28 players who sued will get $22 million, according to an announcement this morning, plus $2 million to start a charitable fund.

7

Cold and snowy weather will hit the U.S. this week.

  • The cold: Temperatures about 20 to 40 degrees below normal are forecast today in the north and will move through Texas by tomorrow. A second blast of cold arrives Thursday and will move east.
  • The storms: Montana, the Dakotas and Minnesota should get snow today. The central U.S. is expected to get snow and ice tomorrow night and Thursday.

