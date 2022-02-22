- The case: Members of the U.S. national team claimed they had been underpaid for years compared to the men’s team.
- The deal: U.S. Soccer will pay men and women at an equal rate going forward. The 28 players who sued will get $22 million, according to an announcement this morning, plus $2 million to start a charitable fund.
7
Cold and snowy weather will hit the U.S. this week.
- The cold: Temperatures about 20 to 40 degrees below normal are forecast today in the north and will move through Texas by tomorrow. A second blast of cold arrives Thursday and will move east.
- The storms: Montana, the Dakotas and Minnesota should get snow today. The central U.S. is expected to get snow and ice tomorrow night and Thursday.
And now … it’s Taco Tuesday: These recipes (and drink ideas) will make it a meal to remember.
