- What’s happening? Glitches, a 13-hour outage and a 300,000-person waitlist has made Truth Social almost inaccessible since going live this week.
- What is Truth Social? The former president’s answer to mainstream social networks. It works much like Twitter.
7
Baseball’s leaders are meeting this week to try to save Opening Day.
- What’s happening: Baseball is in a lockout, which means owners have suspended all team activities. Nothing — practice, games, etc. — can happen until a deal is reached.
- Why? There’s a labor dispute between the players and MLB. Both sides will continue negotiating today in Florida.
- What’s at stake: Spring training has already been delayed, and regular season games could be postponed, if there’s no deal by Monday.
And now ... for anyone as annoyed with these as I am: How to stop getting spam texts.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.