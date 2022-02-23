1

The U.S. announced sanctions on Russia.

2

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were found guilty of committing a hate crime.

  • The verdict: A jury ruled yesterday that Travis and Gregory McMichael and William Bryan chased and attacked Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old, because he was Black.
  • The evidence: The trial centered on dozens of racist messages on the three White men’s phones and social media accounts.
  • Why this matters: This trial was the first to ask about the role of race in one of the high-profile killings of Black people in 2020.

3

Vaccine protection was much weaker against the omicron variant.

  • What that means: People who were vaccinated got sick, were hospitalized and died at higher rates during the latest surge, according to CDC data.
  • Why is this happening? Reduced vaccine effectiveness over time, plus increasing contagiousness of variants. However, vaccines are still the most effective defense against the coronavirus.

4

Biden is close to naming his Supreme Court nominee.

  • The latest: He has interviewed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Justice Leondra Kruger — all Black women.
  • The timeline: An announcement is coming as soon as this week. Biden promised to name his replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer, who plans to retire, by the end of the month.

5

Extreme wildfires will probably become more common around the world.

  • The data: They may increase by 14% in less than in 10 years and 30% by 2050, according to a new U.N. study.
  • What's happening? A combination of climate change and land use that’s causing a shift in wildfire patterns.
  • What “extreme” means: Fires that burn longer or hotter than usual — like ones last year in the Western U.S. — or spread into unusual territory, like the Arctic or wetlands.

6

Donald Trump’s new social network has had a rough launch.

  • What’s happening? Glitches, a 13-hour outage and a 300,000-person waitlist has made Truth Social almost inaccessible since going live this week.
  • What is Truth Social? The former president’s answer to mainstream social networks. It works much like Twitter.

7

Baseball’s leaders are meeting this week to try to save Opening Day.

  • What’s happening: Baseball is in a lockout, which means owners have suspended all team activities. Nothing — practice, games, etc. — can happen until a deal is reached.
  • Why? There’s a labor dispute between the players and MLB. Both sides will continue negotiating today in Florida.
  • What’s at stake: Spring training has already been delayed, and regular season games could be postponed, if there’s no deal by Monday.

And now ... for anyone as annoyed with these as I am: How to stop getting spam texts.

