1

Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine.

  • The latest: Cities, towns and villages are being bombarded, and Russian troops are pushing toward Ukraine’s capital. There are reports of growing casualties. The situation is developing rapidly, and we’re tracking the updates here.
  • When did it start? Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” last night after weeks of buildup. Russia has thousands of troops on Ukraine’s borders.
  • What Russia wants: It’s trying to push back against growing Western influence in a region it considers its own, as explained by these maps.

2

The U.S. promised to hold Russia accountable.

  • What to watch: President Biden will meet with allies this morning and plans to announce another round of sanctions.
  • What are sanctions? In this case, an economic alternative to military force. The U.S. has ruled out sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
  • How is the rest of the world responding? There’s been widespread outrage so far.

3

Gas prices have spiked across the U.S.

  • The national average yesterday was $3.53 a gallon, nearly a dollar more than a year ago.
  • Why this is happening: The crisis in Ukraine. Russia is an important oil supplier, and prices could get higher with a full-scale attack because of sanctions and potential pipeline damage.
  • Where it’s most expensive: California, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Nevada.

4

Pregnancy-related deaths jumped in 2020, mostly for women of color.

  • The data: The rate of Black women who died of pregnancy or childbirth rose 26% from 2019, according to a new report. The rate of Hispanic women who died rose 44%.
  • Why? Minority women already face health-care barriers, and the pandemic likely made them worse, experts say.

5

An investigation into Donald Trump’s business may be falling apart.

  • What’s happening: Two New York prosecutors leading the case quit, frustrated that their new boss hasn’t seemed interested in taking the next step in the investigation, according to Post reporting.
  • What is the case? It centers on whether the former president and his business inflated the value of their assets to get better deals.

6

Texas is trying to limit transgender treatments for kids.

  • What’s happening: Gov. Greg Abbott told the state this week to investigate uses of gender-affirming care for transgender children as child abuse.
  • What kinds of care? Treatments like gender reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications.
  • The bigger picture: This is the latest attempt by Texas and other states to limit this kind of care.

7

Another winter storm will make its way across the country.

  • The forecast: Snow and freezing rain from the Midwest to New England today and tomorrow. The storm already dropped over a foot of snow in the Rocky Mountains.
  • A brutal cold: Many cities in the Midwest hit record lows yesterday, and below-zero temperatures nearly reached Texas.

And now … if you’re searching for some comfort food tonight: Try one of these cozy casserole dishes.

