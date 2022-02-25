1

Russian forces have closed in on Ukraine’s capital.

The Washington Post verified nine different videos showing explosions over Kyiv on Feb. 25, through an audio-visual sync. Five are seen here. (Twitter and Telegram)
  • The latest: Rockets are hitting Kyiv, and the U.S. warned the city could fall quickly. Russian forces also reportedly captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and an island in the Black Sea. We have live updates here.
  • Russia’s strategy: To try to take down the Western-backed government and replace it with its own, experts said yesterday.
  • The toll: More than 130 Ukrainians were killed in the first day of the invasion, Ukraine’s president said.

2

The U.S. and its allies hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions.

  • The details: The sanctions block all of Russia’s largest banks from transactions with the U.S. and target virtually every major part of its economy. They’ll have an immediate financial effect, but likely won’t stop the invasion.
  • In Russia: There were rare, large protests across the country yesterday against its attack.
  • Coming today: An emergency meeting of NATO, the Western military alliance, and a U.N. Security Council meeting.

3

The CDC plans to loosen its mask guidance as soon as today.

  • How? It’s changing the way it decides whether an area of the country is high risk, which determines whether it recommends masking indoors.
  • The new system: It will start looking at coronavirus hospitalizations and hospital capacity, rather than just case numbers.

4

Three ex-officers were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

  • What happened: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were at the scene when a more senior Minneapolis officer, who has been convicted of murder, knelt on Floyd’s neck. They were accused of failing to step in and help when they should have.
  • What this verdict means: It will likely increase scrutiny over how officers are trained to intervene with one another.

5

President Biden could announce his Supreme Court pick today.

  • The latest: He has made his final decision on whom he’ll nominate to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring, according to Post reporting.
  • The candidates: Biden has interviewed at least three people for the job, all Black women: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Justice Leondra Kruger.

6

Lawmakers want to know more about Donald Trump’s records.

  • What’s happening: The former president, while in office, sent boxes of White House records, some of them classified, to his Florida home. A House committee has asked the National Archives for details.
  • What they want to know: More information on what was classified, as well as details on any of Trump’s records that had been torn up (a potentially rule-breaking habit of his).

7

Most Americans have more money now than before the pandemic.

  • The numbers: People have $2.6 trillion in extra savings, according to new data. And balances of those with lower incomes are up 70% from 2019.
  • Why? Stimulus and unemployment checks provided extra cushion, although higher prices have started to chip away some of that.

And now … what to watch this weekend: The Season 2 finale of HBO’s “Euphoria” is Sunday — or if you’re looking for something lighter, try one of these feel-good suggestions. Plus, what to play: “Elden Ring,” a much-hyped video game, was released today.

