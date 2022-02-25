- What’s happening: The former president, while in office, sent boxes of White House records, some of them classified, to his Florida home. A House committee has asked the National Archives for details.
- What they want to know: More information on what was classified, as well as details on any of Trump’s records that had been torn up (a potentially rule-breaking habit of his).
7
Most Americans have more money now than before the pandemic.
- The numbers: People have $2.6 trillion in extra savings, according to new data. And balances of those with lower incomes are up 70% from 2019.
- Why? Stimulus and unemployment checks provided extra cushion, although higher prices have started to chip away some of that.
And now … what to watch this weekend: The Season 2 finale of HBO’s “Euphoria” is Sunday — or if you’re looking for something lighter, try one of these feel-good suggestions. Plus, what to play: “Elden Ring,” a much-hyped video game, was released today.
