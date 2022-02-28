- What to know: 49-year-old Guy Wesley Reffitt, a Texan, was a recruiter for a right-wing extremist group and brought guns to D.C. for the riot, authorities said.
- Why this matters: The case could set the tone for the hundreds of others charged in the storming of Congress the day lawmakers certified President Biden’s electoral victory in 2021.
- What to expect: A mountain of video evidence, online messages and police testimony.
7
Major League Baseball’s Opening Day could get delayed today.
- Why? There’s a labor dispute between teams and players. If they don’t reach a deal today, MLB has said it would start canceling games that are supposed to start March 31.
- How close are they to a deal? The negotiations aren’t looking promising.
And now ... looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine? Here’s where to start.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.