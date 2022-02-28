1

Ukraine still has control of its major cities.

  • Over the weekend: Russian troops faced stiff resistance and have yet to take over any significant city or meaningful chunk of Ukrainian territory, according to U.S. officials.
  • What to watch today: Russia and Ukraine are holding talks; Russia put its nuclear forces on alert; and Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor, is expected to send soldiers to help Russia.
  • The toll: More than 350 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, according to Ukrainian officials.

2

International response to Russia’s invasion continued to grow.

  • In Europe: The E.U. said it will help buy weapons — including fighter jets — for Ukraine. The E.U. also banned Russian flights.
  • On the financial side: The U.S. and its allies announced more economic penalties.
  • Online: Facebook cut off a Russian disinformation campaign targeting Ukraine.

3

Over 500,000 Ukrainians have fled the country so far.

  • Thousands more, mostly women, children and the elderly, are waiting hours to escape to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova. At one Poland crossing yesterday, cars were backed up for over 20 miles.
  • How big is this crisis? It could become Europe’s biggest humanitarian emergency in years. So far, countries have been welcoming the refugees.

4

The United Nations released a grim new climate report.

  • The big takeaway: The world has a “brief and rapidly closing window” to avoid a hotter, deadly future in which parts of the planet become unlivable.
  • Key details: Climate change is already doing significant damage, the report found, and each temperature increase will lead to more deaths and disasters.
  • What can be done? Major changes around the world — like overhauling energy systems and redesigning cities — could prevent the worst-case scenarios, the report said.

5

The Supreme Court will hear a major environmental case today.

  • The details: Coal-mining companies and Republican-led states say the EPA doesn’t have the authority to regulate how much carbon pollution power plants produce.
  • What’s at stake: These plants are the nation’s second-largest source of such pollution, which scientists say needs to drop drastically to stop global warming.
  • What will the justices do? We don’t know, but the majority is increasingly suspicious that government agencies are overstepping their powers.

6

The first trial related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol starts today.

  • What to know: 49-year-old Guy Wesley Reffitt, a Texan, was a recruiter for a right-wing extremist group and brought guns to D.C. for the riot, authorities said.
  • Why this matters: The case could set the tone for the hundreds of others charged in the storming of Congress the day lawmakers certified President Biden’s electoral victory in 2021.
  • What to expect: A mountain of video evidence, online messages and police testimony.

7

Major League Baseball’s Opening Day could get delayed today.

  • Why? There’s a labor dispute between teams and players. If they don’t reach a deal today, MLB has said it would start canceling games that are supposed to start March 31.
  • How close are they to a deal? The negotiations aren’t looking promising.

