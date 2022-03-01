6
There’s massive flooding in eastern Australia.
- At least 10 people have died and thousands have evacuated their homes in cities like Brisbane.
- What’s happening: Torrential rain, tied to a La Niña weather pattern, has swept through 185 miles of the coast since last week. Flash flood warnings are in place for Sydney today.
7
Teachers across the country have started dumping letter grades.
- Why? The classic A-F system can be unfair to lower-income students, studies show, and the digital “homework gap” has grown during the pandemic.
- What are the alternatives? Some, like Santa Fe Public Schools, are switching to standards-based grading, which measures performance on benchmarks — not behavior, such as late assignments.
And now … today is Mardi Gras. Take a break from doomscrolling and make some King Cake or other New Orleans classics to celebrate.
