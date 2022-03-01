1

Russia is escalating its attacks on Ukraine’s major cities.

  • The latest: Ukrainians are preparing to defend the capital of Kyiv as a 40-mile convoy of Russian troops and artillery gets closer. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced heavy bombardment and a growing death toll.
  • Talks yesterday ended with no breakthrough, but the two sides agreed to continue discussions.
  • A wider overview: There’s little sign the fighting will end soon. The invasion hasn’t gone Russia’s way so far, but it’s doubling down instead of scaling back.

2

Russia’s economy is already taking a huge hit.

  • The value of its currency, the ruble, has plunged after Western sanctions, and officials kept Moscow’s stock exchange closed yesterday and today.
  • Western businesses, including Shell and GM, said they are leaving the country.
  • In other news: Sports leagues, including soccer’s governing body and the NHL, have started to sideline Russian teams and business partners.

3

Texas votes today in the first primary of the election season.

  • What to know: The state has new, restrictive rules that have caused confusion and could especially affect seniors and people of color.
  • The changes: It’s harder to vote by mail (thousands of early ballots have already been rejected), you can’t vote by drive-through and there are no more 24-hour polling places.
  • On the ballot: Candidates for Texas’s 38 U.S. House seats, plus big names running for governor, attorney general and more.

4

President Biden will give his first State of the Union address tonight.

  • What to expect: A major focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the fight to defend democracy.
  • The schedule: It starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time at the U.S. Capitol, where coronavirus restrictions will limit who’s there in person. The Post will have live coverage starting at 8 p.m.

5

Blood tests show over 140 million Americans have had the coronavirus.

  • That’s about 43% of the country, according to new CDC estimates, and about double what national coronavirus case counts show.
  • The data: It comes from samples taken across the U.S. in January that are tested for coronavirus antibodies from infection.

6

There’s massive flooding in eastern Australia.

  • At least 10 people have died and thousands have evacuated their homes in cities like Brisbane.
  • What’s happening: Torrential rain, tied to a La Niña weather pattern, has swept through 185 miles of the coast since last week. Flash flood warnings are in place for Sydney today.

7

Teachers across the country have started dumping letter grades.

  • Why? The classic A-F system can be unfair to lower-income students, studies show, and the digital “homework gap” has grown during the pandemic.
  • What are the alternatives? Some, like Santa Fe Public Schools, are switching to standards-based grading, which measures performance on benchmarks — not behavior, such as late assignments.

And now … today is Mardi Gras. Take a break from doomscrolling and make some King Cake or other New Orleans classics to celebrate.

