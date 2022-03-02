- Why? Players are in a labor dispute with the teams, which had set a new deadline of yesterday afternoon for an agreement. But the players rejected what owners called their “best” offer.
- What happens now: At least the first two series, or roughly 90 games, are canceled, and all team activities are still suspended. New talks haven’t been scheduled yet.
You may see more severe weather in the U.S. this month.
- What’s happening: Warm weather starts moving in as cold weather leaves — a meteorological recipe for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
- The forecast: Dangerous weather could hit the Southern Plains, the Mid-South and the Mississippi Valley this weekend. Parts of the South risk flash floods and heavy rainfall in the next two weeks.
