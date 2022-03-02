1

Russian forces ramped up strikes on Ukraine’s key cities.

  • In the capital: A Russian missile hit a Kyiv Holocaust memorial yesterday, killing five people. Its troops around the city are still waiting for reinforcements, which have been stalled by food and fuel shortages.
  • Elsewhere: Russian forces claimed control of a coastal city, while Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, faced intensified bombing.
  • Nearly 680,000 people have left Ukraine so far, the largest exodus in Europe since the Balkan wars in the 1990s.

2

Apple joined the growing backlash against Russia.

  • The iPhone maker paused all Russian sales and will limit Apple Pay. It also joined YouTube, Facebook and TikTok in limiting access to Russian state media outlets.
  • Bands Green Day, the Killers and Franz Ferdinand — which cited “madness” in Russia’s leadership — canceled concerts in Moscow.
  • Olympic gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Kamila Valieva and other Russian skaters were barred from competing in the world championships this month.

3

President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address.

President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address on March 1.
  • Main takeaways: He condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; promised to fight inflation and “fund the police,” rather than defund them; and said covid “no longer need control our lives.”
  • Key moment: Several lawmakers wore blue and yellow outfits or pins, matching the colors of Ukraine’s flag, as a sign of support for the country.

4

Texas voted in the first primary of this election season.

  • In the governor’s race: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke, a 2020 presidential candidate, will face each other in the fall election.
  • What else to know: A 28-year-old forced a 17-year Democratic congressman into a runoff election, and a Bush who challenged the attorney general is also headed for a runoff.
  • What voting looked like: There were some long lines and confusion about new equipment, fewer polling places and other changes.

5

The coronavirus vaccine for kids 5-11 lost some effectiveness over time.

  • What CDC data shows: It wasn’t as good at preventing infections during the omicron surge, but Pfizer’s shot still protected the kids from hospitalization and death.
  • Why is this happening? Other age groups have seen similar patterns, as well, which is why adults have received booster shots.

6

Major League Baseball delayed the start of the regular season.

  • Why? Players are in a labor dispute with the teams, which had set a new deadline of yesterday afternoon for an agreement. But the players rejected what owners called their “best” offer.
  • What happens now: At least the first two series, or roughly 90 games, are canceled, and all team activities are still suspended. New talks haven’t been scheduled yet.

7

You may see more severe weather in the U.S. this month.

  • What’s happening: Warm weather starts moving in as cold weather leaves — a meteorological recipe for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
  • The forecast: Dangerous weather could hit the Southern Plains, the Mid-South and the Mississippi Valley this weekend. Parts of the South risk flash floods and heavy rainfall in the next two weeks.

And now ... because these are stressful times: We put together some self-care tips from readers like you.

