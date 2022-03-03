Maintenance records show that damage to sections built when Trump was president has been show that damage to sections built when Trump was president has been more widespread than previously known.

How smugglers are doing it: Using inexpensive power tools. They cut the steel beams near the ground, which lets them swing open.

6

Lawmakers want to make schools post all lesson materials online.

These transparency bills, being pushed in at least 17 states and Congress, being pushed in at least 17 states and Congress, would require teachers to list all the books, articles, handouts and videos they plan to use that year.

Why? The goal, at least in part, is to let parents who distrust their kids’ schools examine what they’re being taught, particularly around race or other potentially divisive topics.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

7

Countries will try to find a solution to plastic pollution.

What happened? U.N. countries agreed yesterday to create U.N. countries agreed yesterday to create a legally binding treaty to fix the growing global problem.

Why is this important? The world produces billions of pounds of plastic trash every year, a lot of which The world produces billions of pounds of plastic trash every year, a lot of which ends up in the ocean and as tiny microplastics in our food and water.

And now ... it’s Women’s History Month. To celebrate, The Post is publishing four crossword puzzles created entirely by women. Check out this week’s here, and I’ll be back with another next Thursday.