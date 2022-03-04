1

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a limited cease-fire.

  • The deal would create “humanitarian corridors” in some Ukrainian areas to let civilians escape, as well as allow food and medical help through. Specifics and timing aren’t clear yet.
  • Russian forces have surrounded Ukraine’s southern cities, cutting them off from supplies. Local leaders warned of humanitarian disaster if help doesn’t arrive soon.
  • In other news: After a call yesterday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron said he’s convinced “the worst is yet to come.”

2

Russia took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

  • Parts of the Ukrainian plant caught fire because of Russian shelling yesterday; however, the blaze has been extinguished, and there’s no increase in radiation levels, officials said.
  • The incident highlights the risks of a war fought around nuclear sites. Western leaders called on Russia to pull out of the area.

3

Florida is about to limit access to abortion.

  • Lawmakers passed a 15-week ban yesterday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign.
  • Elsewhere: Idaho lawmakers passed a bill that copies Texas’s strict six-week abortion ban.
  • Expect more like these: Many Republican-led states are trying to pass restrictions because the Supreme Court could end or limit the constitutional right to abortion this summer.

4

Roger Stone worked privately to overturn the 2020 election.

  • How we know this: The Post watched more than 20 hours of video shot as Danish filmmakers followed Stone for a documentary.
  • Who is Stone? Donald Trump’s longest-serving political adviser and a veteran Republican strategist.
  • Why it matters: It’s the most comprehensive account yet of Stone’s role in the former president’s effort to overturn the election and the rallies that spilled over into violence.

5

An officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s shooting was found not guilty.

  • What happened: Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed during a “no-knock” police raid in Louisville that sparked nationwide protests in 2020.
  • Brett Hankison, who was fired after the shooting, was accused of putting the lives of Taylor’s neighbors at risk. He is the only officer involved in the raid who faced a trial.

6

Cheaper insulin could be coming to the U.S.

  • A group of hospitals plans to make and sell a generic version capped at $30 per vial, far less than current prices, by 2024.
  • What is insulin? A treatment many diabetics need to survive. Generic versions are rare because it’s complicated to make and get approved.
  • How expensive is it? Costs can add up to $6,000 a year or more for people without good health insurance.

7

You may be able to get a discount on your Internet bill.

  • How? Through a new program that replaces last year’s popular pandemic Emergency Broadband Benefit. The standard discount is $30 a month.
  • Who qualifies? It’s based on income or participation in programs like Medicaid, SNAP or even Pell grants for college tuition. Check the full qualifications here.

And now … what to watch this weekend: The new Batman movie, which comes out today. Where does Robert Pattinson’s hero rank? Here’s our definitive list. Plus, what to read: 10 noteworthy books for March.

