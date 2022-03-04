- A group of hospitals plans to make and sell a generic version capped at $30 per vial, far less than current prices, by 2024.
- What is insulin? A treatment many diabetics need to survive. Generic versions are rare because it’s complicated to make and get approved.
- How expensive is it? Costs can add up to $6,000 a year or more for people without good health insurance.
You may be able to get a discount on your Internet bill.
- How? Through a new program that replaces last year’s popular pandemic Emergency Broadband Benefit. The standard discount is $30 a month.
- Who qualifies? It’s based on income or participation in programs like Medicaid, SNAP or even Pell grants for college tuition. Check the full qualifications here.
