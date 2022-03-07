1

Major Ukrainian cities weren’t able to evacuate over the weekend.

  • Why? Russia had agreed to a limited cease-fire to let civilians escape cities under attack, but it never materialized, Ukraine said.
  • The growing toll: At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 injured since attacks began Feb. 24, according to the U.N. Over 1.5 million people have left the country.
  • Potential war crimes: U.S. officials have seen “credible reports” of Russia intentionally attacking civilians and are documenting those actions.

2

Thousands of people in Russia protested over Ukraine yesterday.

  • More than 4,500 demonstrators across 56 cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, were arrested, according to a human rights group.
  • Russia is cracking down on free speech: It banned “fake” news about its military (including calling Russia’s attack an “invasion”) on Friday, with a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

3

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be an economic “game changer.”

  • The conflict will slow the world’s economic recovery from the pandemic, with the biggest impact in Europe, experts said.
  • Why? Soaring oil prices and shifting trade decisions because of sanctions against Russia.
  • In the U.S.: There probably won’t be a huge impact, although gas prices are rising and inflation, already at a 40-year high, could get worse.

4

A group of protesters is driving around the nation’s capital.

  • The “People’s Convoy,” inspired by Canada’s trucker movement, rode an interstate around Washington, D.C., for hours yesterday (with no major traffic disruptions) and will be back today.
  • What’s the goal? To protest how the government handled the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the hundreds of trucks, cars and SUVs in the convoy started in Southern California on Feb. 23.

5

A tornado outbreak killed at least 7 people in Iowa.

  • What happened: Multiple twisters, more powerful than usual for this time of year, hit central and southwestern parts of the state Saturday.
  • The hardest-hit area: A county just southwest of Des Moines, where six of the seven victims — including two children under 5 — were killed.

6

Mental health counseling is hard to find in the U.S. right now.

  • Many people looking for help are stuck on waiting lists, and people who live in rural areas or have a lower income have even more of a disadvantage.
  • One data point: 65% of psychologists who responded to a survey last fall said they weren’t able to take on new patients.
  • Why is this happening? Two years of the pandemic have created huge mental health problems, causing higher demand — including from those who hadn’t considered therapy before.

7

Major League Baseball and its players have started talking again.

  • What’s going on? A lockout (meaning no games or team activities) by team owners because of a labor dispute. About 90 regular-season games have already been canceled.
  • Are they any closer to a deal? An MLB spokesman said they’re “deadlocked” after reading a proposal from the players yesterday.

And now ... there’s a lot of misinformation flying around about the war in Ukraine. Here’s how to spot it.

