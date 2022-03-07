- Many people looking for help are stuck on waiting lists, and people who live in rural areas or have a lower income have even more of a disadvantage.
- One data point: 65% of psychologists who responded to a survey last fall said they weren’t able to take on new patients.
- Why is this happening? Two years of the pandemic have created huge mental health problems, causing higher demand — including from those who hadn’t considered therapy before.
Major League Baseball and its players have started talking again.
- What’s going on? A lockout (meaning no games or team activities) by team owners because of a labor dispute. About 90 regular-season games have already been canceled.
- Are they any closer to a deal? An MLB spokesman said they’re “deadlocked” after reading a proposal from the players yesterday.
And now ... there’s a lot of misinformation flying around about the war in Ukraine. Here’s how to spot it.
