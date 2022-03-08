- The details: A new EPA rule would limit the amount of nitrogen oxide and carbon coming from 18-wheelers, moving trucks, school buses and more.
- Why? These kinds of trucks are big emitters, causing up to 25% of all U.S. vehicle greenhouse gas emissions. Nitrogen oxide can trigger asthma attacks and lead to other health problems, as well as cause smog.
Apple will hold its first big product event of the year today.
- What analysts expect: An updated version of its cheapest iPhone (the last version started at $399 in early 2020) and a new iPad Air.
- How to watch: A prerecorded video will stream on Apple’s website starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
And now … small changes alone won’t stop climate change, but that doesn’t mean you should feel helpless: Here are 10 steps to take to lower your carbon footprint.
