1

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is getting worse.

  • Hundreds of thousands of people are still trapped in cities under Russian attack without water, heat or natural gas.
  • Some civilians are being hit as they try to escape, officials said, and more international leaders are raising questions about possible war crimes. Two million refugees have fled Ukraine.
  • A third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine yesterday ended without a breakthrough.

2

Average gas prices in the U.S. hit record highs.

  • The numbers: The national average is $4.17 a gallon today, above the all-time high set in 2008.
  • Why is this happening? Instability caused by the war in Ukraine and economic sanctions on Russia. Plus, gas gets more expensive closer to summer.
  • It’s not over: U.S. lawmakers may ban Russian oil, though it’s not clear how much of an effect that would have.

3

More than 6 million people have died of covid worldwide.

  • The numbers: About 9,000 people are dying every day on average, even though vaccination rates are up. The average daily number of U.S. deaths is still more than 1,200.
  • What this shows: That the pandemic isn’t over, almost two years in, and that global vaccination efforts still have a ways to go, experts said.

4

The Supreme Court decided not to block new voting maps in two states.

  • What happened? Congressional maps can favor one party over another, and Republicans in Pennsylvania and North Carolina had wanted versions that leaned their way.
  • What this means: The fall midterm elections in those states will give the political parties a relatively equal shot at winning a majority of seats in Congress, according to analysts.

5

The Amazon rainforest is hurtling toward a “tipping point.”

  • Satellite images show that more than 75% of the rainforest is drier and taking longer to regenerate, according to a new study.
  • What does that mean? Grassy plains could eventually replace huge parts of the forest, which would endanger species, release billions of tons of carbon dioxide — a major factor in global warming — and more.
  • Why this is happening: Deforestation and climate change. Hotter temperatures have made the dry season longer, while deforestation is disrupting the self-sustaining ecosystem.

6

The U.S. wants to cut pollution from those big delivery trucks.

  • The details: A new EPA rule would limit the amount of nitrogen oxide and carbon coming from 18-wheelers, moving trucks, school buses and more.
  • Why? These kinds of trucks are big emitters, causing up to 25% of all U.S. vehicle greenhouse gas emissions. Nitrogen oxide can trigger asthma attacks and lead to other health problems, as well as cause smog.

7

Apple will hold its first big product event of the year today.

  • What analysts expect: An updated version of its cheapest iPhone (the last version started at $399 in early 2020) and a new iPad Air.
  • How to watch: A prerecorded video will stream on Apple’s website starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

And now … small changes alone won’t stop climate change, but that doesn’t mean you should feel helpless: Here are 10 steps to take to lower your carbon footprint.

