1

The economic backlash against Russia continues to grow.

2

Ukraine says Russia has been firing on escape routes.

  • The country has been trying to evacuate civilians from cities under Russian attack for days.
  • A single evacuation corridor opened yesterday, allowing thousands to escape, but Ukraine accused Russia of shelling another proposed route. More evacuations are being attempted today.

3

The first Jan. 6 riot defendant to go on trial was found guilty.

  • Guy Reffitt, a recruiter for a right-wing extremist group, was accused of bringing guns to D.C. and helping the mob overrun police and break into the Capitol in 2021.
  • What’s next: Reffitt could get up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced in June; however, he plans to appeal one of the charges.
  • In other news: Longtime Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack.

4

Florida lawmakers passed a bill limiting LGBTQ topics in schools.

  • The details: It would keep discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity out of classrooms until after third grade. Lessons after that would have to be “age appropriate.”
  • It’s controversial: Activists and students, who have staged walkouts over the bill, argue that it could harm LGBTQ students. Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it into law.

5

Officers repeatedly accused of misconduct cost taxpayers $1.5 billion.

  • A Post investigation of 25 of the biggest police departments found more than 7,600 officers over the past decade tied to more than one payout over misconduct claims or lawsuits.
  • One example: In Philadelphia, six narcotics officers generated 173 lawsuits, costing $6.5 million.
  • These are hidden costs: Few cities track claims by officers’ names, so leaders may not know whose police work has led to multiple settlements.

6

School mask requirements reduced coronavirus cases, the CDC found.

  • The data: Districts where students had to wear masks had significantly fewer infections last fall than those where masks were optional, according to a study of Arkansas schools.
  • Where things stand: Most mask requirements are gone now that case numbers have dropped dramatically. The CDC recommends mandatory mask-wearing in just 15% of the country, based on updated standards.

7

People with long covid have struggled to get disability benefits.

  • What’s happening: U.S. insurance and health-care systems aren’t prepared to handle a new wave of claims caused by the pandemic — and many are being denied.
  • Why? Doctors have estimated that there are 750,000 to 1.3 million or more Americans too sick to work. However, most patients’ symptoms won’t show on the typical medical tests insurers require.

And now … an uplifting read: Texans lined up for hours to support this Ukrainian-owned bakery.

John Taylor contributed to this morning’s briefing.

