- The data: Districts where students had to wear masks had significantly fewer infections last fall than those where masks were optional, according to a study of Arkansas schools.
- Where things stand: Most mask requirements are gone now that case numbers have dropped dramatically. The CDC recommends mandatory mask-wearing in just 15% of the country, based on updated standards.
People with long covid have struggled to get disability benefits.
- What’s happening: U.S. insurance and health-care systems aren’t prepared to handle a new wave of claims caused by the pandemic — and many are being denied.
- Why? Doctors have estimated that there are 750,000 to 1.3 million or more Americans too sick to work. However, most patients’ symptoms won’t show on the typical medical tests insurers require.
And now … an uplifting read: Texans lined up for hours to support this Ukrainian-owned bakery.
John Taylor contributed to this morning’s briefing.
