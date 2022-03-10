- Opening Day is now postponed until April 14. About 90 games had been canceled already last week.
- Why? Teams have locked out the players (meaning no games or practices) since early December because of a labor standoff. Negotiations continued last night.
7
A famous shipwreck was found nearly 10,000 feet under Antarctic ice.
- The Endurance sank more than 100 years ago, forcing British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew to abandon the wooden ship. The story of their survival afterward is legendary.
- A team of more than 65 people made the discovery after weeks of searching with special equipment, including submarines.
And now … do you know some Taylor Swift lyrics? Love a good puzzle? Try our second Women’s History Month crossword.
