1

Russia has stepped up its attacks in Ukraine.

  • At least three people, including a child, were killed and 17 were injured when a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in southeastern Ukraine. At least 516 civilians have been killed in the war, the U.N. says, and the toll is rising quickly.
  • Russia’s forces are making small but strategic gains in key cities and may be considering chemical weapon attacks, U.S. officials warned.

2

Ukraine’s president is making increasingly desperate calls for help.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky asked Western nations again for direct military intervention, which they’ve avoided because of the risk of a wider war with Russia.
  • What’s next? There isn’t a clear endgame, experts say, and this conflict could become deadlier and more drawn out.
  • In the U.S.: House lawmakers approved nearly $14 billion in humanitarian, economic and military aid to Ukraine. Now the bill must pass the Senate.

3

Florida is about to create the first elections police force in the U.S.

  • The details: Lawmakers passed a watered-down version of a plan by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, which he’s expected to sign. The force would investigate possible election law violations, even though Florida had few problems in the 2020 election.
  • Why this matters: Experts and activists fear it could be used to intimidate voters.

4

A report criticized how Minneapolis handled the George Floyd protests.

  • The big takeaway: Leaders and police didn’t follow protocols and made the situation worse, according to the review done on the city’s behalf.
  • Officers on the front lines had no clear guidance as they fired tear gas and rubber bullets at crowds, including peaceful protesters.
  • What were the protests? Unrest that lasted for days after a Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in May 2020.

5

45 million Americans are breathing dirtier air because of redlining.

  • What is redlining? Federal housing discrimination — now illegal — that lasted for decades. Areas where people of color and immigrants lived were shaded red and avoided for housing loans.
  • How that ties into pollution: City officials would place big polluters, like coal plants, major highways and shipping ports, around these redlined neighborhoods.
  • What it means now: According to an analysis of over 200 cities, Black and Latino Americans who live in these areas still deal with more smog and pollution than White people.

6

Major League Baseball canceled more regular season games.

  • Opening Day is now postponed until April 14. About 90 games had been canceled already last week.
  • Why? Teams have locked out the players (meaning no games or practices) since early December because of a labor standoff. Negotiations continued last night.

7

A famous shipwreck was found nearly 10,000 feet under Antarctic ice.

The wreckage of explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship "Endurance," which was crushed by Antarctic ice in 1915, has been found, a team searching for it said March 9. (Reuters)
  • The Endurance sank more than 100 years ago, forcing British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew to abandon the wooden ship. The story of their survival afterward is legendary.
  • A team of more than 65 people made the discovery after weeks of searching with special equipment, including submarines.

And now … do you know some Taylor Swift lyrics? Love a good puzzle? Try our second Women’s History Month crossword.

