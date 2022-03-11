1

Russia is making slow, costly advances in Ukraine.

  • Targets in Ukraine: Russia laid siege to another city, in northern Ukraine, continued to bomb the southern city of Mariupol and appeared to expand attacks further west.
  • Near the capital: Russia may be gearing up for another attack on Kyiv, repositioning the convoy that had been moving slowly toward the city.
  • Bigger picture: Two weeks in, there’s growing evidence that the war hasn’t gone as Russia planned. That doesn’t mean it won’t ultimately seize Kyiv, but Ukraine’s continued resistance has reset expectations.

2

U.S. lawmakers approved nearly $14 billion for Ukraine.

3

The coronavirus was declared a pandemic two years ago.

  • March 11, 2020: Many Americans began working from home, and much of normal life stopped.
  • Today: Most covid restrictions are gone — though masks will still be required on planes at least through April 18 — and many people are headed back to the office.
  • But it’s not over: Nearly 15,000 Americans have died of the virus this month alone, and illness, grief, anxiety and disruptions to daily life still affect millions.

4

Daily life continues to get more expensive.

  • The data: Prices rose faster last month and were up 7.9% compared with last year, especially for food, electricity and housing.
  • What those numbers don’t show: The effect of the war in Ukraine, which is expected to push costs even higher.
  • One major example: This week’s record gas prices. The national average hit $4.33 a gallon today. (We have tips here on how to save a little money.)

5

The 2020 Census undercounted Latinos and other minorities.

  • Hispanics were the most affected group, according to agency estimates — something experts had seen coming, but some Black people and Native Americans were also missed.
  • Why this matters: Census data is used to guide redistricting, the distribution of U.S. House seats and $1.5 trillion in annual funding.

6

Major League Baseball is back.

  • Players and teams reached a deal yesterday, ending a labor disagreement and lockout imposed by owners that lasted over three months.
  • What that means: Opening Day will probably be April 7, and the league plans to have a full 162-game regular season. Spring training starts this weekend.
  • In other sports news: March Madness is almost here. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament fields will be revealed Sunday.

7

A “bomb cyclone” will hit the Eastern U.S. this weekend.

  • Today’s forecast: Snow will start in the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma and move through Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky.
  • Tomorrow: The storm will intensify rapidly from Pennsylvania to Maine, where heavy snow and winds could create blizzard conditions.

And now … don’t forget about daylight saving time on Sunday: Most of us can look forward to losing an hour of sleep this weekend (and no — this will not make us happier and healthier).

