- Why? The city’s new mayor believes free public transportation is an important tool for “climate justice and racial equity and mobility.”
- The details: Three busy routes through predominantly Black neighborhoods will have no fares for the next two years.
- It’s part of wider trend: Cities like Albuquerque, Richmond and Los Angeles are trying free-fare programs, too, partly because of pandemic recovery funds and lower ridership.
And now ... “The Bachelor” has been around for 20 years now, and this season’s two-part finale starts tonight: Take a trip down memory lane with these defining moments.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
