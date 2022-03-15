- Ginni Thomas, married to Justice Clarence Thomas, publicly acknowledged her attendance in an interview published yesterday.
- What was “Stop the Steal”? A movement supporting President Donald Trump and pushing false claims of election fraud. After the rally in front of the White House, some of the crowd stormed the Capitol.
- Why this matters: It raises more questions about the impartiality of her husband’s work in cases connected to the Jan. 6 attack.
Equal Pay Day is today, earlier than it has been in its 26-year history.
- What is that? The day marks how far into the new year the average woman must work to match what her male counterparts made the year before.
- The numbers: Women made 83 cents for every $1 the typical man made last year, up one cent from 2020.
- What this doesn’t show: The deeper wage gaps for women of color. Black women, for example, make 63% of what a typical White man makes.
Those meal-kit delivery companies aren’t doing so well anymore.
- Early in the pandemic, brands like HelloFresh and Blue Apron boomed as people stuck at home looked for convenient and healthy home-cooked meal options.
- What happened? Improved cooking skills, more competition, inflation — and now, return to a more normal life — mean the services have been losing subscribers.
