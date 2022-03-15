1

Fierce fighting continues in cities across Ukraine.

  • Russian gains: Moscow has control of southern cities like Kherson and Melitopol and is reportedly installing its own mayors.
  • In the rest of the country: Ukraine is still holding on to Mariupol, along with bigger cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.
  • The refugee crisis: At least 3 million people have left Ukraine since the invasion started nearly 3 weeks ago, according to the U.N.

2

The U.S. warned China not to help Russia with Ukraine.

  • What happened? Officials from the two countries met yesterday after Russia recently asked China for military equipment and other aid.
  • In Russia: A state TV employee crashed the evening news to protest the war, holding a sign saying “they are lying to you.” She’s now missing, lawyers say.

3

Idaho became the first state to pass a Texas-style abortion ban.

  • The details: The bill would make abortions illegal after six weeks and is designed to be hard to challenge in court. Unlike Texas’s law, there are exceptions for rape and incest.
  • The ban could take effect as early as April, if it’s signed by the state’s Republican governor, who has supported similar bills.

4

Millions of Americans will end up falling off Medicaid.

  • Why? Changes the U.S. made to its safety-net insurance program early in the pandemic will end when the nation’s public health emergency winds down.
  • What happens then? States will sort through everyone on Medicaid (nearly 78 million as of last fall) and remove anyone who no longer qualifies.
  • What experts worry about: Vulnerable, lower-income Americans being removed by mistake or slipping through insurance cracks.

5

A Supreme Court justice’s wife went to the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally.

  • Ginni Thomas, married to Justice Clarence Thomas, publicly acknowledged her attendance in an interview published yesterday.
  • What was “Stop the Steal”? A movement supporting President Donald Trump and pushing false claims of election fraud. After the rally in front of the White House, some of the crowd stormed the Capitol.
  • Why this matters: It raises more questions about the impartiality of her husband’s work in cases connected to the Jan. 6 attack.

6

Equal Pay Day is today, earlier than it has been in its 26-year history.

  • What is that? The day marks how far into the new year the average woman must work to match what her male counterparts made the year before.
  • The numbers: Women made 83 cents for every $1 the typical man made last year, up one cent from 2020.
  • What this doesn’t show: The deeper wage gaps for women of color. Black women, for example, make 63% of what a typical White man makes.

7

Those meal-kit delivery companies aren’t doing so well anymore.

  • Early in the pandemic, brands like HelloFresh and Blue Apron boomed as people stuck at home looked for convenient and healthy home-cooked meal options.
  • What happened? Improved cooking skills, more competition, inflation — and now, return to a more normal life — mean the services have been losing subscribers.

And now ... it’s time to fill out your March Madness bracket: Here’s our cheat sheet.

