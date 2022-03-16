1

Ukraine’s president will speak to Congress this morning.

  • What to expect: President Volodymyr Zelensky will probably ask for help enforcing a no-fly zone over his country, something President Biden has warned could lead to direct conflict with Russia. The video call starts at 9 a.m. Eastern time.
  • In other news: The U.S. plans to give Ukraine another $800 million in defense support, for a total of $2 billion in aid so far.

2

Russian forces have intensified attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.

  • The latest: Another apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, was bombed, killing at least two people.
  • In the southern city of Mariupol, hundreds are being held hostage inside a hospital. Food and water are in short supply because of a Russian blockade, and bodies are going into mass graves.
  • At the same time: Russian troops are “struggling” to make progress, according to the U.K. It credited the tactics of Ukraine’s military.

3

A second coronavirus booster for people 65 and up may be on its way.

  • The details: Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization of a fourth shot yesterday.
  • Why? There’s debate over if and when most Americans need another vaccine booster. However, Pfizer says it’s necessary because immunity starts to decrease after several months.

4

The Senate passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent.

  • What that would mean: The country would stop moving back-and-forth an hour twice a year — like we just did last weekend — and have more afternoon sunshine year-round.
  • It’s popular: The vote was unanimous. And nearly two-thirds of Americans support the idea, polling shows.
  • Next steps: To become law, the bill must pass the House — and there’s no word yet on its chances — and be signed by President Biden.

5

Police arrested a man in a series of shootings of homeless people.

  • What happened? There have been five attacks this month in D.C. and New York, leaving two people dead. The violence has shaken communities that are already vulnerable.
  • The suspect is a D.C. man whose family said he struggles with mental illness and sometimes lived on the streets. He’ll appear in court today.

6

You can finally unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask.

  • How? Apple’s latest iOS update. It includes an upgrade to Face ID that lets it recognize you by your eyes — just as many mask mandates have lifted.
  • What else is new: Universal Control, which makes it possible, for example, to move a mouse from your Mac to your iPad, if they’re sitting next to each other, though it will only work with fairly new devices.

7

The finale of “The Bachelor” last night was especially chaotic.

  • What is “The Bachelor”? A dating show (with multiple spinoffs) where one guy looks for love by dating multiple contestants, narrowing them down week by week until he proposes to one.
  • What happened? Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old former football player, was rejected by the winner — a first in the show’s 20-year history — after many avoidable mistakes.

And now … how does Apple’s newest, cheaper iPhone perform? Here’s our tech team’s review.

