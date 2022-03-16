- What happened? There have been five attacks this month in D.C. and New York, leaving two people dead. The violence has shaken communities that are already vulnerable.
- The suspect is a D.C. man whose family said he struggles with mental illness and sometimes lived on the streets. He’ll appear in court today.
6
You can finally unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask.
- How? Apple’s latest iOS update. It includes an upgrade to Face ID that lets it recognize you by your eyes — just as many mask mandates have lifted.
- What else is new: Universal Control, which makes it possible, for example, to move a mouse from your Mac to your iPad, if they’re sitting next to each other, though it will only work with fairly new devices.
7
The finale of “The Bachelor” last night was especially chaotic.
- What is “The Bachelor”? A dating show (with multiple spinoffs) where one guy looks for love by dating multiple contestants, narrowing them down week by week until he proposes to one.
- What happened? Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old former football player, was rejected by the winner — a first in the show’s 20-year history — after many avoidable mistakes.
And now … how does Apple’s newest, cheaper iPhone perform? Here’s our tech team’s review.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.